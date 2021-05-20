release date, cover and extras

The comic “Batman: Long Halloween” has been widely acclaimed by fans and critics. This work by Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale will make the leap to animation on June 22, with “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One”, the first of the two animated films that adapt this comic. Warner Bros. Animation now confirms that the second film, titled “Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two,” will arrive digitally on July 27 and on Blu-ray on August 10. Unlike the first film, here we have a date for its digital release and another for its physical release, which was how it had always been done with these animated films.

Along with this, the cover art and the extra content which will include this second part. Among those extras, highlights the advance of the next animated film, which seems to be a adaptation of Injustice as we anticipated yesterday. Let’s remember that a few days ago the first official trailer arrived.

The actor Jensen ackles leads the cast of original voices starring in the two installments of “Batman: The Long Halloween” as Batman / Bruce Wayne. Ackles already voiced Red Hood / Jason Todd in “Batman: Under the Red Hood.” The deceased Naya rivera put on the voice of Catwoman / Selina Kyle. Josh Duhamel also co-stars in the role of Harvey Dent / Two-Face, alongside Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone and David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man. Also, Troy baker will voice the Joker, with Amy landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid like Alberto, Fred tatasciore as Solomon Grundy and Alastair duncan like Alfred. Frances Callier, Greg chun, Gary Leroi Gray Y Jim Pirri they also participate in the film.

Extras from the Blu-ray and Digital version of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

DC Showcase – Blue Beetle (New Animated Short) – Blue Beetle from the Silver Age is back! And, if he had ever starred in a 60’s Saturday morning cartoon with his own jazz theme song, it would have been just like this! Welcome to the adventures of Ted Kord, aka Blue Beetle, who teams up with his fellow superheroes, Captain Atom, The Question, and Nightshade, to fight that nefarious sentiment-monger that is Doctor Spectro. A Look at the Upcoming DC Animated Movie – A look at injustice.

Flashback of the DC Universe movies

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Part 2 Batman: Hush

From the vault of DC

Batman: The Animated Series – “Two-Face, Part 1” Batman: The Animated Series – “Two-Face, Part 2”

Official description of Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

This is the official description that Warner Bros. Animation gives of this second part. Obviously look carefully as they may be a spoiler for Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1!