Release date confirmed for La casa de las flores movie!

Release date confirmed for The House of Flowers movie! | Instagram

Finally the famous platform Netflix has released the release date and first images of the film “The house of flowers”, something that the truth no one expected, because it was thought that it had already come to an end.

It should be noted that Angélica María, Tessa Ia and Andrea Chaparro join the cast of the Netflix movie “La casa de las flores”.

To start in the best way this Wednesday, Netflix advanced the first images and the date of movie premiere of “The house of flowers”, a new bet after his successful seasons of the series with the same name.

It may interest you: Netflix’s “The House of Flowers” Will have a movie!

This is how the next one will be June 23 when the “De la Mora” family returns to finally reveal the secrets “that still live in the walls of the house”.

In addition, Netflix reported that Angélica María, Tessa Ia and Andrea Chaparro join the cast of the film made up of Cecilia Suárez, Aislinn Derbez, Dario Yazbek and Juan Pablo Medina.

As well as Ximena Sariñana, Paco León, Isabel Burr, Luis de la Rosa, Tiago Correa, Emilio Cuaik, Javier Jattin and more actors.

And according to the Netflix synopsis, the film will bring the “De la Mora” brothers, who come up with an ingenious plan to break into their old family home and recover an important hidden treasure.

It should be noted that the script for the film “La casa de las flores” was written by Gabriel Nuncio and Manolo Caro, who is returning to direct and produce the Netflix film.

As you may recall, the first season of the series arrived on the platform in 2018, also starring Verónica Castro; Season 2 and Season 3 are also available on Netflix, as well as a 30-minute special titled “The Funeral.”

It may interest you: This is the most watched on Netflix in recent days

The 13-episode first season launched on August 10, 2018 and on October 9, 2018, Netflix renewed the series for a second and third season to premiere in 2019 and 2020, respectively; Verónica Castro had left the cast before the show was renewed and does not appear in the second season.

Season 2 premiered on October 18, 2019 and season 3 on April 23, 2020 and a special called “La Casa de las Flores Presents: The Funeral” premiered on November 1, 2019.

The first season is set exclusively in Mexico, while the second season also features scenes in Madrid, and the special funeral has a scene set on the Texas-Mexico border.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Importantly, it contains several main characters from the LGBT + community, with episodes looking at internalized homophobia and transphobia.

Seen as satirizing the telenovela genre of which it maintains elements, it also subverts the stereotypical representations of race, class, sexuality, and morality in Mexico.

His genre has been described as a new creation, the “millennial telenovela,” a label endorsed by Caro and Suárez.

It may interest you: Get to know the Netflix premieres from May 17 to 23

The truth is that the program was very well received, and it also won several accolades, including Cecilia Suárez and her character, Paulina de la Mora, have been especially praised; the character’s voice has been the subject of popularity and discussion, leading to its use for the commercialization of the show.

Aspects of the show have been compared to the work of Pedro Almodóvar, and it has been analyzed by various scholars, including Paul Julian Smith.