Release date announced for “Friends” special

Getty HBO Max announces premiere date for “Friends” special.

With an exclusive preview of what fans will be able to enjoy, HBO Max announced that the “Friends” special will be available on the streaming platform starting next May 27.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer will reunite for a memorable reunion after seventeen years of the airing of the latest episode of the famed television series.

In the clip that was released through the official HBO Max Instagram account, the protagonists of the series appear embracing as they head to the Warner Bros. recording studios.

“It’s been 17 years, but your friends are back,” said HBO in the publication on the social network.

Who will be the guests on the “Friends” special on HBO Max?

The “Friends” special will feature a large number of guest personalities, including: BTS, Lady Gaga, David Beckham, Justin Bieber, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the long-awaited reunion of the protagonists of “Friends” was produced by Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane, known for being part of the production team of the series that first aired in 1994.

How much will the protagonists of “Friends” earn for their participation in the HBO Max special?

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer reached a powerful negotiation with HBO Max to be part of the production.

The aforementioned media added that each of the protagonists of the series received approximately three million dollars for being part of the special.

Where to see the episodes of “Friends” today?

The episodes of the ten seasons of “Friends” are currently available on the streaming platform HBO Max, whose monthly cost has a value of $ 14.99.

The Verge reported that HBO paid more than $ 425 million to obtain the exclusive rights to broadcast “Friends” for the HBO Max platform.

The series “Friends” was previously available in the Netflix programming catalog, but was removed in January 2020 after the exclusive contract with HBO for its new streaming platform was finalized.

How much did the protagonists of “Friends” earn in the last season of the series?

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the “Friends” leads earned $ 1 million per episode during the show’s final season.

“Friends” aired on the NBC television network from 1994 until September 2004, the date on which the last episode of the tenth season was broadcast.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer were the protagonists of the famous comedy series that broke record in audience in the United States.