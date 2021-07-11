Release date and first trailer of FIFA 22, with animations created with artificial intelligence | Gaming

We already know the first details of the expected FIFA 22, one of the longest-lived and best-selling sagas in the world of video games.

Since it was released in 1993, no less than 28 years ago, the FIFA saga has always been in the Top 5 of the best-selling video games of the year, Worldwide.

The autumn launch of a new FIFA has already become a ritual for gamers. Ritual that will not be missing this year either: FIFA 22 launches October 1 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Stadia, PC, and Nintendo Switch. But beware that there are important differences between versions.

The big news this year is Hypermotion, an artificial intelligence system that uses machine learning to create smoother and more realistic animations, in real time. You can see it in this trailer:

For the first time, EA has achieved that his Xsens motion capture suit works with all parts of the body, and also with 22 players at the same time.

They have been able to play full matches with professional players, and capture movements by playing all at the same time.

With those 8.7 million frames captured, they have trained an artificial intelligence called ML-FLow, which uses machine learning to create new animations in real time, according to the movements carried out by the player with the joystick.

If you like to save on video games or know when the PS5 is in stock, on our Telegram channel you can stay informed in real time.

According to EA, with this system more fluid and realistic movements are achieved. What’s more They have added 4,000 new animations.

There will also be many improvements in aerial game control, and goalkeepers. In addition, the greater power of the new generation consoles allows game AI think up to 6 times faster, which allows to apply more realistic tactics depending on the situation of each player.

And here comes the controversy: the AI ​​Hypermotion system will only be available for PS5, Xbox Series X … and Google Stadia. It’s not coming to the PC version, even though Stadia is … the PC game.

It will not be on PS4 and Xbox One either, although the rest of the playable improvements will. Nintendo Switch Users Will Receive FIFA 22 Legacy Edition, which has a tremendously shortened version name, although EA has not given details.

As we have commented, FIFA 22 will be released on October 1, in time to enjoy the new football season.