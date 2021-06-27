Release date and first images

The third season of ‘Sex education‘is coming to Netflix after the summer with new teenage conflicts and exciting signings. Everything we know about the third season of ‘Sex Education’.

Netflix’s most important subject already has a release date: ‘Sex Education’ will premiere its third season on September 17. The doors of the Moordale Institute are reopened once again, which this year is very busy, with fresh signings and even with new uniforms, as we see in the first official images of the season.

Created by Laurie nunn, the series continues to explore the sexuality of a group of teenagers with a great sense of humor, feminism and diversity. At the beginning of the third season, we will see how Otis (Asa Butterfield) is now sexually active, the relationship between Eric (Ncuti gatwa) and Adam (Connor swindells) is an officer and Otis’s mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), is pregnant. Added to all this is the turmoil at the school, courtesy of the new director Hope (played by one of the stellar new signings: Jemima kirke of ‘Girls’), who wants to return discipline and excellence to the institution. And there is no doubt that they are all a little revolutionized. As it should be.

With a third season consisting of eight episodes, ‘Sex Education’ also incorporates the older and much more successful brother of Mr. Groff, Peter (Jason Isaacs) and also the singer and songwriter Dua Saleh, who makes her acting debut as Cal, a gender non-binary student. The new cast is completed with Indra Ové, who plays Anna, Elsie’s adoptive mother. We already know the rest well: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Connor Swindells, Aimee-Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashley, Mimi Keene, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff , George Robinson, Chinenye Ezeudu Y Alistair Petrie.

The end of summer will be a little less sad with the arrival of the third season of ‘Sex Education’ and its charismatic characters, who must face that dreaded adolescence in the best possible way. What are you sure they will not miss? Lots of comedy. And thank goodness!

