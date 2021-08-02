Release date and first image of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ from Amazon

Amazon Studios has announced that the long-awaited series of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ will premiere globally on Prime Video, in more than 240 countries and territories, on September 2, 2022, with new episodes available every week. The announcement has been made coinciding with the end of the filming of its first season, which has been developed entirely in New Zealand.

The series, still without official title, is creatively led by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who coordinate the writing team and act as showrunners. On the other hand, the Spanish Juan Antonio Bayona, the British Chinese Wayne Che Yip and the Swedish French Charlotte Brndstrm have shared the direction of the eight episodes that will comprise its first season.

In turn, Payne, McKay and Bayona serve as executive producers along with Beln Atienza (Bayona’s partner), Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond, Gene Kelly, Sharon Tal Yguado, Callum Greene and also screenwriters Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill and Justin Doble. with Yip serving as co-executive producer and Christopher Newman serving as producer.

“The adventure begins on September 2, 2022 with the Prime Video premiere of our ambitious ‘Lord of the Rings’ original series,” said Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios. “I can’t speak highly enough of how excited we are to take our global audience on a new and choppy journey through Middle-earth! Our talented producers, cast, creative and production teams have worked tirelessly in New Zealand to bring New Zealand to life. to this breathtaking and untold vision. “

“As Bilbo would say:” I think I’m ready for another adventure. “Living and breathing Middle Earth these months has been the adventure of a lifetime. We can’t wait for the fans to do it too,” says Payne and McKay for their part. .

In the technical team of ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Notable names include production consultants Bryan Cogman and Stephany Folsom, producer Ron Ames, screenwriter and co-producer Helen Shang, script consultant Glenise Mullins, costume designer Kate Hawley, production designer Rick Heinrichs, supervisor special effects artist Jason Smith, Tolkien expert Tom Shippey, or famous concept artist John Howe.

The series, produced by Amazon Studios in conjunction with the Tolkien Estate and Trust, HarperCollins and New Line Cinema, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Entertainment, brings JRR Tolkien’s legendary Second Age of Middle-earth history to the screen for the first time. This peak drama budgeted at just over $ 450 million takes place thousands of years before the events narrated in JRR Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings.”

The series begins in a time of relative peace and follows a cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the feared resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the Elven capital of Lindon, to the spectacular island kingdom of Nmenor, or the far reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will forge legacies that will live on long after they have been established. gone.

Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Crdova, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Daniel Weyman, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry , Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells, Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker and Sara Zwangobani make up the main cast of this premiere production on Prime Video in September 2022.