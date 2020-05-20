Comrades Vanderlei Luxemburgo and Zico had a live marked by relaxation on Wednesday afternoon. The technician Palm Trees he heard the red-black idol’s best wishes for success and, smiling, he quoted a passage involving the disaffected Marcelinho Carioca in the times of Corinthians.

Much of the conversation, with just under an hour in duration, was dedicated to remembering the early career of both as Flamengo players. When talking about going to training on a crowded train, Luxemburg recalled an episode with Marcelinho Carioca.

“Marcelinho was full of history. When we stopped training at Parque São Jorge and went to Itaquera, he said: ‘Gee, professor … Itaquera is a long way off’. Then, I said: ‘Marcelinho, what are you complaining about? lived in Madureira and took the bus to Gávea. Now that you have a BMW, do you complain about training in Itaquera? ‘”, said Luxa, laughing.

At the beginning of the live, Luxa interacted with Zico’s son Bruno. The Flemish idol, in turn, was greeted by little Vanderlei Neto and Valesca, one of the daughters of the palmeirense technician, of whom he is a godfather. Former comrades, they remembered their coexistence in their youth.

“Playing ball has always been a pleasure for us. How many balls did we play on the cobblestone in Quintino? said Luxembourg, former left-back.

Luxa affectionately calls Zico “Pascoal” and is called by his friend “Papinha”. At the end of the conversation, the red-black idol wished him luck. “Success in this return to Palmeiras, your home, where you were very successful. Keep doing it,” he declared.

Sports Gazette

