Relaxation of restrictions triggers British arrivals to Spain

From this Monday, the British who come to Spain to spend their holidays and are vaccinated should not be quarantined on their return, as the Government of their country has agreed, which has triggered the reserves to fly to Spain from there by 400%.

The Government of the United Kingdom keeps all of Spain at an amber traffic light, which means that when returning to their country they must quarantine, but it has exempted from this obligation those who have received the full vaccination schedule, although they will have to undergo two tests of covid detection, before and after the trip.

Since the United Kingdom announced the lifting of this quarantine, reserves have increased by 400%, although they started from very low levels, sources from the Air Lines Association (ALA) have told Efe.

The airlines, Ryanair and Easyjet among others, have increased frequencies and capacities with the United Kingdom but also with other important issuers, such as Germany, in anticipation of a demand retracted due to the increase in infections, which had caused cancellations and falls in reserves in various areas of the country.

This last Friday London announced that travelers returning to England from France must continue to keep a ten-day quarantine from this Monday even if they are fully vaccinated, against their initial decision to allow them to enter without the need to isolate themselves. At the moment, it only affects France.

The evolution of British tourism is key for the numbers in Spain, because it is the first source of tourists, with more than 18 million entries in 2019, to which the restrictions are now lifted to come if they are vaccinated (about 35 million of citizens).

Johnson, in isolation by contact with positive

For his part, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, has reversed his decision to ignore the quarantine despite the positive confirmed last Saturday by his Health Minister, Sajid Javid, and has decided that he will now enter a self-isolation process.

Both Johnson and his Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, officially registered as Minister Javid’s “contacts”, intended to participate in a so-called “pilot program” that would allow them to work with some normality, albeit under supervision. Both have had to reverse their decision after the criticism received.

Now, Johnson will remain isolated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Finance, where he received the visit of medical specialists, and “will continue to hold meetings with ministers remotely,” according to a statement picked up by Sky News.

“We briefly discussed the idea of ​​participating in the pilot program,” explained Johnson, who will remain in isolation until July 26, “but I think it is much more important that everyone follows the same rules.”

The Finance Minister will also proceed to quarantine. “While the test-and-trace pilot is quite restrictive and only allows for essential government business, I recognize that even the mere feeling that the rules are not the same for everyone is a mistake,” Sunak said on Twitter.

“To that end, I will isolate myself as usual and will not take part in the pilot,” he concluded. Javid received confirmation of his positive last night, according to the British Government.

