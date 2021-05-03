Relax while a craftsman carves a Land Rover Defender out of wood

We are already at the end of this hard Monday, this hard Monday that marks the beginning of a new working day. In Madrid it has been a holiday, but in much of the country it has been a working day. Be that as it may, it’s time to relax, pour yourself a glass of wine, and watch a Land Rover Defender 110 being born.from a block of wood. The video is courtesy of Wood Working Art, a YouTube channel specializing in ornamental wood carving. Believe me, this video worth seeing until the end. However long it may be.

It seems incredible that from a simple block of wood, and with such basic tools such as hammers, sandpaper, a hand saw or a chisel, an almost perfect reproduction of the Land Rover Defender 110 can be made from a block of wood. The craftsman has also recreated the seats or the dashboard, in addition to creating a Independent suspension system identical to the one the car has in its real version. The engine, the wheels, and all the exterior details that make the car unique have been recreated.

Rearview mirrors, optics, logos … the attention to detail is sick.

The “Defender” lettering on the hood has even been recreated, a work of true precision craftsmanship. The result, on a scale that looks like 1: 8, it’s just awesome. Of course, a metal model of industrial manufacture is more detailed and precise, but here it must be taken into account that everything has been created from scratch with no more visual references than photos taken from the internet. Yes, I take off my hat.

Photos of the Land Rover Defender