A walnut vendor without a face mask blew his nose in front of the product he was offering this Wednesday morning at the Rizo market, installed on Francisco Silva Romero street, in the Analco neighborhood, in Guadalajara.

In a tour of the place, it was found that Most of the customers who go shopping use their mouthguards the right way: with their mouth and nose covered.

However, its use relaxed among sellers, because most had it in the double chin or flat did not have. Vendors at the grocery store, meats or the sale of prepared foods carried their face masks in the same way.

Of the citizens who attended, on the other hand, the vast majority used their face masks appropriately. Very few were those who did not bring or brought it badly.

However, it was seen that almost all did not keep the healthy distance because in some stalls, especially fruits and vegetables, they piled up, with what They forgot that they had to keep at least a meter and a half away from each other.

There were very few days in which only essential positions were installed in tianguis tapatíos. THE INFORMER / E. Barrier

The same pattern was seen in another tianguis this Wednesday, like the one in Medrano that is located at the intersection with Edison Street. A greaves vendor, for example, dispatched without even wearing a face mask.

As in the Rizo tianguis, most of the merchants brought the face mask underneath, did not bring it, and there were even those who wore it on their foreheads.

In this place even It was possible to observe an employee with a name tag from the Guadalajara city council who was walking between the stalls without calling the attention of the merchants for the faults, (in addition, he also had his mouth mask on, in the double chin).

Another aspect ignored by the authorities is that, in both cases, there were stalls of non-essential products installed, like clothing, cell phones or DVD movies.

The Guadalajara City Council has not yet reported how the measures for the use of mouth masks and healthy distance are currently supervised and maintained in this type of space.

