Star Wars is a franchise that has overcome the barrier of time, as it has excited countless people from different generations. This does not only apply to his films, since several of his video games of yesteryear have all become classics.

The relaunch of some of them was recently confirmed on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to this, users of these consoles can now play Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and will soon be able to relive the excitement of Star Wars Episode I: Racer.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer will return soon with upgrades

The Nintendo 64 classic will return thanks to the work of Aspyr and Lucasfilm, companies that worked on some improvements for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch version. James Vicari, producer of the title, today revealed details about the optimizations that were made and the game’s release date.

Star Wars Episode I: Racer will be released in digital format on both consoles on May 12. Vicari is excited that the legacy of the title reaches more players. He also assured that this launch will make many people feel nostalgic.

The version of Star Wars Episode I: Racer for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch will be released with improved controls. This will be reflected in a more comfortable gaming experience regardless of the settings players choose.

Vicari stressed that it will even be possible to enjoy racing with a Switch Joy-Con. On the other hand, the creative believes that the “circle is complete” with the arrival of the game on the latest Nintendo console.

“We want players who are rushing through the Grabvine Gateway in Baroonda to forget that they are on their couch, controls in hand, and instead feel like they are in their own career, fighting Sebulba and the rest for reaching the goal ”, commented Vicari.

You can play Star Wars Episode I: Racer on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch starting next May 12. Do you want to know more about the racing title? Then visit this link.

