Camilo Meléndez Cano, who worked in the maintenance area of ​​the National Assembly died this Tuesday, May 19, from complications due to the new Covid-19 coronavirus, his family confirmed to THE PRESS.

The cause of death that they were told in the hospital where Meléndez died, was “reticulonodular infiltrated in both lungs”, one of the consequences of pneumonia that according to the World Health Organization (WHO) is derived from SARS-CoV-2, the name of the virus that causes Covid-19.

Meléndez Cano, 46 ​​years old, died in his pension clinic, in Managua, at 9:00 am on Tuesday morning. His relatives were not allowed to take charge of his burial. Even when they did not officially recognize it as a case of Covid-19, medical personnel imposed the protocol directed by the Ministry of Health (Minsa), that the body be placed in a black bag, in a sealed coffin and buried this Tuesday. .

Camilo Meléndez’s funeral was at 5:30 pm on Tuesday at the Periferico Cemetery in Managua. The Minsa did not allow his family to be present when he was buried. They had to see long Meléndez’s burial. The body was removed from the morgue located at the back of the hospital, directly to the cemetery.

Elena Meléndez, Camilo’s sister, explained to LA PRENSA through text messages that her brother started feeling sick two weeks ago. “They do not confirm that it was a coronavirus, but that was it,” said Elena Meléndez, who regretted that she could not be with the rest of her family during these hard times because she lives outside of Nicaragua, and the airlines are suspending flights.

The head of the Ortega party, Edwin Castro, sent a wreath to be placed on Meléndez’s grave. However, the relatives of the deceased were upset that despite the fact that he was an Assembly worker for many years, they consider that they were negligent in his case, since they only sent him to rest for a few days and that he returned when he feel better. That could no longer be.

They did not test him and only sent him to rest

The journalist Alfonso Flores, who was a relative of Camilo Meléndez, explained that “a doctor from the Assembly clinic was the first person to see Camilo’s symptoms,” especially the high fever that she presented, and she prescribed paracetamol, serum and sent him to his house to rest.

Later Meléndez, according to the information that Flores manages, went to the pension clinic that was due to perform a checkup because it did not improve. In the hospital center they would have told them that it was not Covid-19, “but that it was a fever virus that it was giving.” Family members don’t know if they tested him to see if he had the virus.

Meléndez was given ten days’ allowance with paleative treatment, but it did not improve. The fever only went down with the medicine, but when the effect of the drug passed, the temperature returned. His health condition was getting worse.

“Four days ago he went to a private clinic where they did a series of tests such as chest tomography, biometrics, and the virus appeared on his lungs on the plaque. They sent him home with treatment, but after four days he did not feel any significant improvement, “explained Flores.

This Monday night Meléndez’s health condition worsened so he went to the Alemán Nicaragüense hospital, which is close to where he lived, where after evaluating him the doctors told him that his oxygenation level was forty percent. Meléndez would have decided to go to his clinic where he was insured, where he died this Tuesday morning.

THE PRESS managed to confirm with other employees and liberal deputies of the Assembly that they are already two workers in the maintenance area who died of coronavirus between last Monday, May 11 and this Tuesday, May 18.

In the Legislative Branch there is a focus of contagion on the bench of the Liberal Constitutionalist Party (PLC) where six people are in quarantine and are being treated for symptoms of Covid-19, leaders of that political party confirmed today.