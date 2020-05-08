Mexico.- The death of Valentin Elizalde and the lack of justice gain strength, after it was revealed that his cousin, Fausto “Tano” Elizalde, made suspicious movements that led to his murder.

Now she is the daughter of his own “Golden rooster“who asks for justice before the”treason“from his uncle.

Until just a few hours ago, the name of “Tano” Elizalde was unknown to many, but in an interview with Marisol Castro, ex-wife of the singer’s cousin, for the “Ventaneando” program, she made Valentin’s cousin a suspect in the crime. .

And it is that in Marisol’s statements, she revealed that Valentine had to appear in Tijuana initially, but the date was changed to Reynosa, at the insistence of her father’s cousin.

“That day ‘Tano’ was very nervous, he did not want to go. He said that Mario had caught that date, now I come to find out from the Vale brothers that he (‘Tano’) grabbed that day“he said.

And it is that the attitude of the family member and former musician of Elizalde gave something to talk about when it was announced that there would be a series about the singer, led by … “Tano”. In this regard, the singer’s last wife, Azucena Avilés, denied at the time having given consent to carry out said series, as did her daughter.

Who also made a recent pronunciation was Valentín’s brother, Jesús “El Flaco” Elizalde, through his Instagram account: “‘Tano’ Elizalde lies uncovered and more things are missing that will come to light alongside the betrayal from the death of my brother Valentine, where he is involved, “he said.

Valentín Elizalde was assassinated on November 25, 2006, when leaving the Expo Fair of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Valentin, his manager, the driver of the vehicle and “Tano” were in the van they raffled.

Many people did not explain, due to the magnitude of the gusts, how it was that the cousin of “El Vale” had survived, much less that a taxi passed him late at night that took him to the hospital.

