Relatives of the president of Paraguay and Bachelet, among the disappeared in Miami

MIAMI.

The sister-in-law of President from Paraguay and a family of the former president from chili, Michelle Bachelet, are among the more than 150 missing persons behind the collapse of a edifice from condominiums on Miami, Florida.

The Paraguayan government He reported that Sophia Lopez Moreira, sister-in-law of Presiente Mario Abdo, its husband Y three minors, as well as a woman who had traveled with them as baby sister, are in condition of missing after collapse of Champlain Towers building on Surfside.

Chilean lawyer Claudio Bonnefoy, a relative of former President Bachelet, is also wanted, according to her daughter, Pascale Bonnefoy, who traveled to Miami from Santiago to closely follow the rescue efforts.

Authorities have confirmed the deaths of 10 people, while rescue work continues.

At least 29 Latin Americans are still reported as missing linked to the catastrophe: four from Venezuela, nine from Argentina, six from Colombia, six from Paraguay, three from Uruguay and one from Chile.

Our detectives are currently working, in real time, to audit this list, “promised Miami-Dade Mayor Levine Cava.

He added that the figures were still “very changing and will continue to change.”

With information from .

jrr