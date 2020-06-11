Relatives of an official councilor of the municipality of Buenos Aires in the department of Rivas, who is being treated as a case of Covid-19, denounced on Tuesday that the Ministry of Health (Minsa) concealed the diagnosis for eight days and that they found out from the change the medicine.

The municipal official identified as Francisco Stevens Guevara, 82, went to the Rivas hospital at 10:30 am on May 30, after presenting kidney problems and abdominal pain.

That day my grandfather was admitted to the Covid-19 suspicious patient ward and at 8:30 the next day, he was discharged and sent home with medications, but they did not spread any epicrisis and the The doctor who treated him only guaranteed that he did not have a coronavirus, ”explained his granddaughter Ana Cristina Narváez.

The councilman’s family also found it strange that a piece of paper indicated to his grandfather that he had to treat his ailments at home with azithromycin, chloroquine, and aspirinite. “But the hours and days passed and he did not show improvement, later we found out that this treatment that my grandfather had been given was for patients with coronavirus, and this raised doubts among the family, because in the hospital they told us that he had negative Covid-19 ”, detailed Narváez.

In the midst of doubts, the family decided to consult the doctors again, who upon examining them told them again that it was not Covid-19, not to worry. “The doctor told us that the disease that keeps my grandfather in bed was not Covid-19, but hyponatremia and kidney problems. At the same time, he assured that he was dehydrated, and he told us to supply him with omeprazole and dextrovite so that we could supply it to him with the help of nurses from the Buenos Aires health center, ”Narváez explained.

Disorder in attention

He added that at 2:00 in the afternoon on Tuesday, he went to the health center to look for one of the nurses, who was following his grandfather, to ask him to do them the favor of going to supply him with the new medication.

“It was at that moment when a nurse informed us that he could not change the medication that had been prescribed for him in the hospital, because my grandfather is a patient with Covid-19, and when we demanded that he demonstrate this version with official documents, he was upset And he told us to do what we wanted, “he explained.

Johnny Martínez Stevens, 37, assured that given the rejection of the Buenos Aires medical staff, they looked for another alternative to be able to supply the new medicine to their grandfather and that they ignored the one they were given at the Rivas hospital.

“Thank God my grandfather showed improvement today and we are not going to accept that he has a coronavirus, until Minsa shows it to me, because they denied it from the beginning, when he entered the hospital on May 30 and they had 8 days to tell us and neither did they They did, until now that we are treating it with another medicine. We think this is irresponsible on the part of health officials, ”he denounced.

A hospital center doctor who asked not to reveal his name said that when the patient was released on May 31, he and a family member were notified that he had tested positive for Covid-19. “They lie,” said the family.