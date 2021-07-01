Relatives of the disappeared travel to Tamaulipas in a ‘terror section’

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon

Looking for information on cases of enforced disappearance of loved ones, in the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway section, a group of relatives of the victims traveled to Tamaulipas.

It may interest you: FBI is looking for a missing family on the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway

The group, which is made up of about 15 people, left the Government Palace shortly after 07:30 hours in a bus provided by the state authorities.

Elements of the National Guard and Civil Force They were in charge of guarding the unit destined for Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas, where they will meet with the Prosecutor, Irving Barrios.

This trip was achieved after the relatives of the victims of disappearance blocked Zaragoza Street demanding that they be treated by the authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, the state government circulated a statement in which it established that the state president, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, had a conversation with his Tamaulipas counterpart, Francisco Javier García Cabeza de Vaca.

During the talk, it was specified that the group of those affected would be received by Tamaulipas authorities.

In accordance with collectives such as “We are all One Looking for Disappeared from Nuevo León in Nuevo Laredo”To date, 111 disappearances have been registered in the aforementioned stretch of road.

For his part, the Secretary of Public Security of Nuevo León, Aldo Fasci Zuazua only recognizes 43 cases.

* brc