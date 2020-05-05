Relatives of suspected Covid-19 patients line up Monday, May 4, outside the German Nicaraguan hospital to feed them. At least 25 riot police monitor them from about 4 meters away, making sure they do not protest the scant information from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) regarding the tests carried out on their relatives.

So far, the Ministry of Health ensures that Nicaragua only officially registers 15 positive cases of coronavirus and five deaths due to the pandemic.

Some of the people in line admit to being uneasy because all they have been told is that the test result was “undetermined.”

“We do not understand that, they do not tell us a concrete answer, that in fact it has or does not have (Covid19). It is practically a hoax. They say they are stable, that they are responding well to the medicine, but they do not give a concrete answer, “says one of the family members who has been in this situation for three days and prefers not to reveal his identity so as not to suffer retaliation.

The German Nicaraguan hospital is one of the 19 centers set up by the Minsa to attend to coronavirus cases in the country, According to the protocol of Preparation and Response to the Risk of Introduction of Coronavirus, and according to internal medical sources, the situation is worrying due to the saturation of positive and suspected cases of Covid-19.

The Minsa has been diagnosing as an “undetermined case” several patients who have symptoms of Covid-19 and whose result of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test is not conclusive; however, independent pulmonologists have insisted that the test should be repeated 48 hours later, and in the meantime, people should be kept isolated. That is, you will keep it as a positive case.

«They told me that my dad had come out with the intermediate test (indeterminate), so my sister told him (the doctor) that there was no such term, that they (told him) if it was positive or negative, then the doctor told him that It was positive, that he had Covid-19, but they called him intermediate so that he would not alarm people, “confesses one of the relatives who this Monday queues to deliver food. According to him, the medical staff was clear that they will not perform another PCR test on the family member, unless his health condition is complicated.