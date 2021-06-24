Relatives of Puerto Rican couple shot after Puerto Rican parade in Chicago ask for help on GoFundMe for funeral expenses



Relatives and friends of Gyovanni Arzuaga and Yasmín Pérez mourn their departure near an altar in the area where they were shot in Humboldt Park, Chicago, this Saturday.

Photo: Scott Olson / .

A fundraising campaign on GoFundme to pay for the funeral expenses of the Puerto Rican couple who were shot dead in Humboldt Park after participating in the Puerto Rican parade in Chicago, has already exceeded the goal of $ 100,000 that its administrators had proposed.

The site was opened by Isaly Schaffner, Yasmín Pérez’s cousin, when the latter had not yet died and was receiving treatment in a hospital.

“On June 19, 2021, Gyovanny Arzuaga and Yasmín Pérez they were celebrating Puerto Rican Parade Day in Humboldt Park when they were both fatally shot. Unfortunately, Gyo died after arriving at the hospital and Yasmín is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound to the neck. Please keep them, their children, and their families in your thoughts and prayers during this time. This fundraiser is to cover funeral services for Gyo’s family and medical expenses for Yasmín’s family, ”reads an initial description of the campaign.

Pérez, 25, died on Tuesday, three days after her boyfriend also did not survive the attack, reported at about 9:15 p.m. Saturday, after a minor traffic accident.

Deadly attack in Humboldt Park caught on security cameras

Images captured by security cameras show the moment Pérez is forcibly removed from the vehicle who was driving through the group of men before one of them shot him. Arzuaga, who was 24 years old, was shot when he threw himself on top of his partner to try to protect her.

In an update this Tuesday on the fundraising platform, Schaffner appreciates the citizen’s support for the fundraising campaign.

“First, we want to thank everyone who has shared and donated for GoFundMe. We did not expect this type of response and we greatly appreciate it ”, the message begins.

“Sadly, this morning, Yasmín passed away this morning due to her injuries. She fought hard for the last few days, but ultimately decided it was time to join Gyo in paradise. We are all devastated and devastated without consolation as they leave behind two beautiful children, Sofiya and Jayden, ”continues the entry.

“We are touched by the enormous waste of generosity of so many people and their support in this difficult time. Given the tragic loss of Yasmín, the money in GoFundMe will be used for both services and the remaining balance will be directed to an account for the children and their education. We will update this page when we have more information on funeral services. May Gyovanny and Yasmín rest in peace ”, adds the notice.

Chicago authorities have yet to arrest suspects

At the moment, the authorities in Chicago they have not arrested those responsible for the attack, despite the fact that Mayor Lori Lightfood indicated Monday that they have clues to locate one of the gunmen.

The Chicago police report indicates that the couple was traveling on Saturday night. by the 3200 block of West Division when they were involved in a minor traffic accident and were ambushed.

Several men assaulted Pérez and then shot him, according to Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. When Arzuaga came to his aid, he was shot by an execution-style second person.

Although some preliminary reports indicated that the Lawsuit could be related to gang brawl, the authorities have not yet confirmed that version.

To date, researchers have not officially established the motive for the crime.