Rodrigo Navarrete, uncle of the political prisoner Jaime Navarrete, confirmed on Tuesday that the political prisoner Wilber Antonio Prado Gutiérrez is ill and presents a cough, fever and vomiting in his confinement in the Jorge Navarro Penitentiary System, known as “La Modelo”. Navarrete’s uncle said that his nephew and other inmates fear that Prado has caught the new coronavirus (Covid-19) due to the unhealthiness of the prison and the recent deaths of two elderly inmates.

Also Read: Inmates send letter denouncing the existence of three suspected cases of Covid-19 inside Modelo prison

Navarrete gave that information to his uncle this Monday, May 4, when he arrived to leave parcels for the Model. The fear of contagion of the coronavirus in La Modelo has become more and more latent since two elderly people died in recent weeks and after that the cells began to be disinfected by security guards, Navarrete told his uncle.

“It was confirmed by the same common inmates that there were two deaths. They were already elderly. They were chronically ill. We cannot affirm that his death was due to coronavirus, but afterwards they began to disinfect the galleries », he said according to what his nephew told him.

File photo of the Tipitapa Penitentiary System, known as La Modelo. LAPRENSA / Archive

Although Navarrete acknowledged that they have some measures for family visits at La Modelo –among these measuring the temperature of visitors before they enter–, the staff do not keep the physical distance between inmates or between them.

Rosa Membreño, a relative of the political prisoner Nilson José Membreño, denounced that he has been ill since last February, when he suffered facial paralysis and was left with muscle aches, but in the penitentiary center they refuse to treat him. This Monday when he visited, he also realized that prisoners who show signs of the flu are not being cared for.

“They don’t give them medical attention and if they are sick, they don’t take care of them immediately. They also make fun of them if they complain and do not give them medication, until their relatives arrive to leave parcels for them, “said Membreño.

Membreño called on the International Red Cross and international organizations to mediate to free political prisoners, because they are in prison without having committed any crime.

Released and relatives of political prisoners at a press conference this Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

The released prisoners grouped in the Blue and White National Unit, held a virtual press conference on Tuesday, in which relatives of political prisoners also participated, including the uncle of Jaime Navarrete and Rosa Membreño, where they had the opportunity to denounce the situation in La Modelo.

Those released are counting at least 80 people imprisoned for protesting against the Daniel Ortega regime, at this time, but in 2018 there were more than 700 political prisoners. Most were released from prison through a questioned Amnesty Law. Even so, the released prisoners were taken out under condition of house arrest (most of them), they have open judicial processes and they are persecuted, besieged and harassed by the Ortega Police in their homes.

The National Unit demands the release of political prisoners and the cessation of repression, siege and harassment of those released from their homes.