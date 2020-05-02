Nezahualcóyotl.- Skepticism, not believing in the existence of COVID-19, thinking that it was even the result of a trade war between countries, which the media and governments exaggerated, ceased to be the ideas that José “N” had about of this pandemic, at the time when your body suffered the symptoms caused by this virus.

“I did not believe that this disease or this virus was real, I was completely skeptical, in my mind there were ideas that it is the media that is exaggerating, it is the government, it is some kind of media manipulation.

“I even came to think of a trade war, China – United States, mainly because this disease began to be mentioned here in Mexico in late February, and well, like most, I did not know someone who was sick,” he said.

José “N” is 28 years old, he is a student in the afternoon and works in the mornings, remembering that the first symptom he presented was a headache that increased in intensity over the days.

At the same time, he began to feel pain throughout his body and an increase in temperature, reaching 38 and 39 degrees, which caused him to sweat excessively.

He details that the day his body completely collapsed as a result of the high temperatures, it was when he thought about requesting medical support and attending a consultation, however, it had already been 12 days since he started presenting the first symptoms.

“The very high temperatures, around 38 degrees, even, were several nights when I reached 39 degrees, my body manifested it as excessive sweat, at night the first days, later also in the afternoon this symptom manifested itself.

“I had respiratory problems, they were not so serious, fortunately, however, I did have a limitation when breathing, which caused me to cough, which was another of the symptoms that I started to manifest,” he explained.

Not believing in the existence of the virus, not knowing anyone who suffered from this disease and the financial responsibilities it has, made him continue to carry out his daily activities, thinking that the symptoms they had would only end in a simple flu.

“Just on the 12th, after the first demonstration, it was when I went to the doctor, on the instructions of a private doctor, who confirmed that I had all the symptoms, I went to the federal health service, after a long questionnaire and review They classified me as a COVID-19 suspect, ”he said.

This notification was the start of the worry, as well as the physical and emotional pain that would come in the following days.

The first emotional blow was having to move away from his family, since medical instruction was isolation at home, but at the same time, came the feeling of putting loved ones at risk.

With the diagnosis of being a positive case, the symptoms intensified and her body began to suffer from conditions that became stronger and more unbearable.

“Body pain is terrible, we have all suffered at some point, cut body related to some flu, this pain, this feeling is unlike anything body pain, headache, mainly the latter, is what my Mind came to generate the idea that a hypertensive person would not resist it.

“Your head looks like it is going to explode, neither the acetaminophen nor any other medication relieved my headache or reduced the symptoms at the moment, but in reality it was uncontrollable. The fever at the moment seemed to be what was going to make me collapse, “he said.

With the passing of days, nostalgia and fear also seized him, he remembers that one day he saw his mother, at a distance of three meters from where he was in isolation, she cried with concern and seeing her like this, caused him to tears would come out of her eyes, accompanied by pain from not being able to hug her.

“It was very difficult, there were times when I really felt that my body would not resist, despite the fact that, as I mentioned, I consider myself a young and strong person, who I have always tried to exploit as much as possible My body, with all the activities I do, despite that, I did not resist.

“There were nights when I even felt that I would not wake up, for the same reason; I did not dare to sleep, on the edge of the bed, with a fever, running off sweat, the same sweat that the fever caused, they were nights that I spent alone because I did not want to worry my family. I did not dare to tell them at two or three in the morning, I feel bad, I am afraid, “he recalled.

Knowing that he had COVID-19 made his way of thinking change completely, so that people who communicated with him to find out his health, reminded them to pay attention to the sanitary measures that the authorities ask the population that they carry out.

“People with another type of disease, some chronic disease, hypertension, diabetes, obesity, would not resist it, I really, there were nights when I thought it would not dawn, that made me think of these people,” he said.

José “N” maintains that he still suffers from some consequences for having suffered from this virus, such as having respiratory problems when climbing stairs, “if I go upstairs I will get agitated, due to the disease”.

Lastly, he invites the population to be responsible for the measures that are asked to be carried out to avoid infections, such as the use of face masks, hand washing, not leaving the house, because in his experience, he has verified that the disease exists and it generates pain, isolation, fear and worry.

“You will be alone, there will be someone who is with you at a distance, you will not be able to have any kind of contact with any person, with any of your loved ones, they will be hard moments, they will be difficult moments, you will need mental strength to overcome, to survive this period.

“Your body can survive if you commit to security measures, hygiene measures, which are important to protect your loved ones,” he emphasized.

