Relatives of murdered woman in the US demand justice

USA. Relatives of the Honduran woman who was found dead with stab wounds in Houston, demand justice and they blame who it was your partner for this murder.

Through a Facebook page called “Justice for my sister Karla Mariela Sierra Bautista Compartamos” they beg that their case not be forgotten and that the suspect pay for the crime.

«We want justice for my sister, since they have taken his life with a knife piercing his chest. Please help me to share, do not get tired of sharing, so that death does not go unpunished ”, published his sister, Cinthia Sierra.

According to relatives, they have photos of the suspected suspect so that people can identify him. However, they cannot publish it because they do not have enough evidence, they added.

«There is a suspect but I cannot put photos without having evidence. I need the authorities in Houston, Texas, to give us answers. No more homicides of young people, no more mistreatment of women, children ”.

Facts

Inside a mobile home in which she lived, Karla, 33, was found dead with several stab wounds to the chest. She is originally from the community of El Cacao, Esparta, Atlántida.

The woman’s body was found on June 3 by people who warned to the police location of what happened.

As they saw that Karla Mariela had not connected to her cell phone since May 27, her relatives began to ask one of her children about her, who on June 5 told them that she was in a morgue in Houston, Texas.

His sister Cinthia Sierra Bautista reported that Karla left Honduras four years ago with four of her children and a year ago she had another child with a man from El Salvador.

But a year ago she had problems with her partner, who beat her and had to call the National Police.

He stated that due to the problems they had, the United States authorities took her five minor children from Karla.

Days before Karla Mariela stopped using her WhatsAppShe told her sister that her ex-husband was at home, but she did not comment much, as she was happy because that day she would see her children.

That was the last time her relatives knew about her and for this reason they believe that her partner is responsible for her death. However, it will be the authorities that determine it, they added.

