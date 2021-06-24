Relatives of injured after collapse wait outside Jackson Memorial Hospital

June 24, 2021

0

Relatives of the victims injured after the partial collapse of a building in Surfside await outside the Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami this Thursday morning to await the medical report on those affected.

The Miami Beach firefighting units in conjunction with the police have been working since the early hours of this Thursday in rescue work and removal of debris where so far the balance of one dead and 10 injured has been handled.

The crash zone is known for being a place inhabited by the Argentine community. The Foreign Ministry of that country confirmed the disappearance of two of its nationals.

0