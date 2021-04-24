Relatives of boy abandoned in Texas desert do everything possible to recover from trauma

15 minutes. The 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy found in a desert in the United States after being abandoned by his abductors, will sleep in the shelter of “Spider-Man”, the main figure of the bed bought exclusively for the minor in Miami (USA), his Uncle Misael Obregón.

The boy’s relative Wilton Gutiérrez Obregón said that he will ensure that the minor rests in the best conditions, after living a tragic experience when leaving Nicaragua, especially while passing through Mexico, where he was kidnapped along with his mother, Meyling Obregón, who in recent days she also entered the United States after being released by the captors.

“His bed is ready, where he will sleep. Yesterday I bought it, and as you can see, it is a very nice bed, where he will be able to rest easy.” That’s what Miami resident Misael Obregón said in a video posted on YouTube.

On the bed, with sheets and pillows printed with Spider-Man motifs, it was possible to see toys and a backpack. According to the uncle, they are for Wilton to play and go to school.

Obregón, who did not specify when his nephew will arrive home, has affirmed that he and his sister, the child’s mother, already have legal status in the United States, which has not been confirmed by Efe.

The Nicaraguan Elián

In a previous video, Obregón rebuked the president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, and vice president Rosario Murillo, who is also the first lady, and the father of the minor, Lázaro Gutiérrez, for trying to repatriate the child, who he said was fleeing with his mother from the domestic violence.

“I ask with all my heart the Government of Nicaragua to leave the child alone, please, not to harm the child any more. That the Nicaraguan consul leave the child alone,” Obregón advocated.

Ten days ago Murillo announced the beginning of the repatriation procedures. This after the Nicaraguan consul Samuel Trejos spoke with the boy. Wilton allegedly told her that he wanted to “hug his dad and grandma again.”

However, Obregón maintained that the minor “spoke with my sister, and told her that he does not want to speak with the Nicaraguan consul. That he does not want to return to Nicaragua, that is clear to Daniel Ortega.

“A letter is being drafted to prohibit the consul from talking to the child,” he added.

The Nicaraguan government has not referred to the child since last week, when Obregón publicly rebuked the presidential couple.

The boy was wearing a Batman shirt when he was found in the Crane desert.