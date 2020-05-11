The body was delivered to them in a sealed box, without an accurate diagnosis and without a death certificate. The director of the hospital only told them that the cause of death was “an uncommon pneumonia, severe pneumonia,” said the son of a dairy producer who died early Sunday morning at the José Nieborowski hospital in the city of Boaco. . Relatives of the deceased believe that it is a case of Covid-19.

The producer was 54 years old and diabetic. About five days before seeking medical help, she developed a fever and was treated with pills. However, the fever did not go away. In addition, he began to feel tired and complained because sometimes he was short of breath. He traveled from his farm, near La Cruz de Río Grande, in the South Caribbean, to be checked at a hospital in Managua. But there they told him that “he was fine,” although he looked haggard, a relative related.

The next day, Tuesday May 5, he was admitted to the Boaco hospital. According to family members who spoke to LA PRENSA, he entered consciously and told his two children: “Take care of your mother, don’t leave her alone.” After that, they never saw him again. They assure that they were not allowed to enter the room where he was intubated.

The main streets of Boaco remain empty. However, in some areas, such as the market, there is “normal life.” THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

They received the body at around 8:00 am this Sunday and transferred it to the family’s home in Boaco, where he was kept awake for a few hours; while some fifteen men dug a grave in the cemetery of the El Cascabel region, about seven kilometers from the city.

A relative of the deceased expressed his dismay at the government’s handling of the new coronavirus pandemic. “They don’t say if it’s positive, they don’t say if it’s negative. They leave it undetermined. They do not give information for people to take their precautions, “he lamented.

Some relatives consider that the now deceased may have been infected with Covid-19 on one of his trips to Managua.

Closed gates

Meanwhile, the José Nieborowski hospital remains with its gates closed. In the car park, a doctor attends under an awning and, after making a superficial assessment, gives or refuses orders to patients who want to go to an outpatient clinic. According to unofficial sources, most of the people who were hospitalized have already been discharged and now they are only receiving cases that require emergency or intensive care.

On Sunday morning a handful of people waited outside for visiting time. Among them was a citizen who took her sick mother from Las Banderas. Although he was closer to a hospital in Managua, he thought that it was better to admit him to the one in Boaco, because it is “less crowded”.

The Boaco hospital remains with its gates closed. If someone needs care, they should first go to the attending physician under an awning. He decides whether or not to give the order. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

Normal life in the market

Despite the fact that the news of the death of the citizen was spread like wildfire, this Sunday the municipal market area of ​​Boaco showed activity and very few people wore face masks, although in some sections there was frequent hand washing. Instead, in the upper part of the city, the streets were empty.

It happens that Boaco functions as a mountain pass and is visited by many people from neighboring communities who do not have much information about the pandemic; But the people who live in the city “are kept at home,” said a citizen who asked that her name be omitted.

Another citizen expressed that, although we are in the midst of a pandemic, work is a necessity because “the banks do not stop collecting” and also “a duty” so that the wishes of those who, according to him, try to “destroy the economy »of the country.

At around 4:00 on Sunday afternoon the producer was buried. Her family continues to wait for answers.

The municipal market of Boaco on the morning of this Sunday, May 10. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete

