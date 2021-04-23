Relatives, friends and even a teacher describe Ma’Khia Bryant as a “sweet” young woman with goals.



Protesters at a vigil in Lafayette Square in Washington, DC, place a picture in remembrance of Ma’Khia Bryant, killed by police in Ohio.

Photo: Michael Reynolds / Getty Images

The last images in life of Ma’Khia Bryant They are far from the one kept by her family and friends who described her as a “sweet”, “intelligent” young woman with a beautiful personality.

To Bryant, who was 16 at the time of his death at the hands of the Columbus police officer, Nicholas reardonOn Tuesday afternoon, close people do not remember her as a violent young woman.

Bryant, of African American origin, was fatally shot by the agent after a patrol arrived at the 3100 block of Legion Lane where the girl was fighting, knife in hand, with two others outside a residence. The shooting occurred just as the guilty verdict was read against former agent Derek Chauvin for killing the African American George Floyd on Minneapolis, Minnesota.

That is what is seen in body camera images of the uniformed men who arrived at the scene.

However, those who knew Bryant in life have indicated to the press that this was not the usual behavior of the young woman.

Her biological mother, as quoted by NBC News, described her as follows: “She was very cheerful. She had a beautiful personality. She was so sweet, so sweet. “

Paula Bryant was doing the paperwork to regain custody of her daughter. The reasons why the teenager had been removed from her mother’s residence are not clear at the moment.

Zion Davis, a friend of Ma’Khia, agreed with Paula that the way the young woman died and the images leading up to the murder do not reflect the quality of human being that she was.

“I want you to know that she was smart, she was beautiful, she was wonderful,” said David in the middle of a vigil this Wednesday to remember Ma’Khia.

Ma’Khia’s Master Reveals Young Girl’s Goals

For his part, Austin Owens, one of Ma’Khia’s teachers, said the teenager had big dreams for the future.

“She was going to run the world and she was not going to be ostentatious about it,” Owens said. “She was going to do it,” insisted the educator.

Due to the pandemic, Ma’Khia took interspersed classes, and sometimes had to personally attend school.

The teacher recalled that in those instances the student sat in the spaces at the front of the room.

Owens recounted that the student wrote in an assignment about a life plan for the next five years that she wanted to go to college and open her own beauty salon.

“The language that she used for her five-year plan reflected someone who desperately wanted something better for his life,” the interviewee told the aforementioned chain. “And she wanted her parents to be proud. She wanted to be a productive citizen. I am not paraphrasing, those were his exact words ”, the man pointed out.

