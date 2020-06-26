Maintaining a good relationship could decrease health complications in women survivors of breast cancer

Keeping a good relationship sentimental could decrease the risk of suffering health complications in women survivors of breast cancer, suggests research published in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.

Through a study, researchers at Ohio State University in U.S analyzed 139 women with an average age of 55 who exceeded the breast cancer. Participants had to answer questionnaires and deliver blood samples.

Through the questionnaires, they detailed, the satisfaction they presented in their relationships was measured, while the blood samples looked for levels of four proteins that promote inflammation in the body, which is related to health problems such as diabetes, arthritis , Alzheimer, fragility, among others.

They found that the more satisfied women were with their romantic relationships, the lower the perceived stress and also the inflammation, and therefore the risk of developing health problems.

« It is important for survivors, when going through this time of uncertainty, to feel comfortable with their partners, to feel cared for and understood. Our findings suggest that this close association can boost their bond as a couple and also promote the health of survivors, including during a very stressful time, when they’re dealing with cancer, « they said.