Relationship between type of protoplanetary disk and the classes of planets that form in it

Do the structures of protoplanetary disks (the disks that sometimes surround stars and in which new planets form) influence the “demographic” characteristics of the planets that are born there? An investigation has sought the answer to that question.

Using data from more than 500 young stars observed with the ALMA (Atacama Large Millimeter / submillimeter Array) radio telescope array, scientists have discovered a direct link between the two.

The study shows that more massive stars are more likely to be surrounded by ridged disks and that these ridges are directly correlated with the presence of a greater number of giant planets. These results provide scientists with a window into the past, allowing them to predict the appearance of exoplanetary systems at various stages of their formation.

“We discovered a strong correlation between the grooves of protoplanetary disks and stellar mass, which could be linked to the presence of large gaseous exoplanets,” says Nienke van der Marel, from the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Victoria at Columbia British from Canada and co-author of the research. “The most massive stars have a relatively greater number of grooved disks than the lower mass stars, which coincides with the correlations that have already been observed in exoplanets, since the most massive stars are more likely to have gaseous exoplanets. . These correlations are an indication that the grooves in protoplanetary disks are probably caused by giant planets with masses similar to or greater than that of Neptune. “

That the grooves in protoplanetary discs betray the presence of planetary formation processes is a longstanding belief. However, this theory has faced some skepticism due to the observed orbital distance between exoplanets and their host stars. “One of the main reasons scientists have been skeptical of the link between grooves and planets is that exoplanets with wide orbits of tens of astronomical units are rare. However, exoplanets with smaller orbits, between one and ten astronomical units, are much more common ”, explains Gijs Mulders, professor of astronomy at the Adolfo Ibáñez University, in Santiago de Chile, and co-author of the research. “We believe that the planets that make the grooves approach the star later.”

This is the first study to show that the number of disks with grooves around stars is related to the number of giant exoplanets present in star systems. “Previous studies had found that there were many more ridged disks than detected giant exoplanets,” Mulders says. “According to our study, there are enough exoplanets to explain the frequency of ridged disks for the different observed stellar masses.”

This correlation also governs solar systems with low-mass stars, where scientists are most likely to find rocky exoplanets, also known as super-Earths. Nienke van der Marel, who will become a professor at the University of Leiden in the Netherlands in September 2021, adds: “Lower mass stars have more rocky super-Earths, namely planets with masses between that of the Earth and Neptune’s. In discs without grooves, which are more compact, these super-soils are formed ”.

Protoplanetary disks are classified into three main categories: transition, ring, or extended. These ALMA false-color images show these classifications in stark contrast. Left: RU Lup’s annular disk is characterized by narrow spaces believed to be carved out by giant planets with masses ranging from a mass of Neptune to a mass of Jupiter. Middle: J1604.3-2130’s transition disk is characterized by a large interior cavity believed to be carved by planets more massive than Jupiter, also known as superjovian planets. Right: The Sz104 compact disc is not believed to contain giant planets, lacking the telltale grooves and cavities associated with the presence of giant planets. (Images: ALMA (ESO / NAOJ / NRAO), S. Dagnello (NRAO))

The link between stellar mass and the number and size of planets could help scientists better identify Milky Way stars that might have rocky-type planets, such as Earth. “This new way of understanding correlations in stellar masses will help guide the search for small rocky planets like Earth in our solar neighborhood,” says Mulders, who is also part of NASA’s Alien Earths team. “We can use stellar mass to establish a relationship between the protoplanetary disks around young stars and the exoplanets that orbit mature stars. When an exoplanet is detected, there is generally no longer any of the material from which it was formed. For this reason, the stellar mass is like a label that gives us information about the previous aspect of the environment where these exoplanets formed ”.

And it all comes down to one word: dust. “The way that dust evolves is an important element in planetary formation processes,” explains Nienke van der Marel. “If there are no giant planets, the dust always flows inward, and ends up creating the ideal conditions for smaller rocky planets to form closer to the star.”

This research was carried out using data from more than 500 objects previously observed with ALMA’s Band 6 and Band 7 high-resolution antennas. Currently, ALMA is the only observatory that can image the distribution of millimeter dust grains with sufficient angular resolution to resolve the dust disks and reveal their substructure (or the absence of such a substructure). “During the last five years, ALMA has carried out many studies that have made it possible to obtain images of nearby protostellar regions. In this way, hundreds of measurements of the mass, size and morphology of the dust present in the discs were obtained, ”says Nienke van der Marel. “The large number of properties observed in these disks has allowed us to make a statistical comparison of the protoplanetary disks and the thousands of discovered exoplanets. This is the first time that the correlation between the stellar mass of grooved discs and compact discs has been demonstrated using the ALMA observatory ”.

“Our findings establish a direct relationship between the beautiful gaseous structures observed in the disks with ALMA and the thousands of exoplanets detected by NASA’s Kepler mission and other exoplanet search campaigns,” says Gijs Mulders. “Exoplanets and their formation processes help us to place the origins of the Earth and the Solar System in the context of the processes we observe around other stars.”

The results of this research were published under the title “A stellar mass dependence of structured disks: a possible link with exoplanet demographics” in the academic Astrophysical Journal.

