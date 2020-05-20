A new patient affected by the Covid-19 pandemic are the relations between Costa Rica and Nicaragua that have been strained more than they were since the April 2018 crisis and the brutal repression in the subsequent months that led to more than 60,000 Nicaraguans. to seek refuge in the brother country of the south.

The new crisis in diplomatic relations was generated last Thursday, when the 52 deputies of the Legislative Assembly signed a letter in which they asked the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to carry out an external investigation into the state of the Covid pandemic. -19 in Nicaragua, in view of the implausible numbers of cases reported by the Ministry of Health and that at this point in the party, they do not believe themselves.

Do Costa Ricans have the right to request an independent evaluation from PAHO on the true state of the pandemic in Nicaragua? I believe that credible information is something that we all need to know, but particularly to a neighboring country that is home to so many Nicaraguan women and that has had throughout its history a relationship of “communicating vessels” with Nicaragua.

I think they are within their rights. Especially in light of the increasingly frequent express night burials, full hospitals and outbreaks of “atypical pneumonia”.

The response of the Ortega dictatorship was immediate and after an urgent summons to meet the next day, that is, on Friday the 15th, the pro-government deputies issued a pronouncement loaded with insults for their Tico colleagues: “The 52 gentlemen deputies who signed a Shameful manifesto of adherence to imperial interference, they should take into consideration their own national miseries, reflected daily in their media.

In a profusion of insults, the Ortega writer describes the action of the Tico deputies as “offensive, with deliberate fury, of the most backward and rancid right, arrogant and presumptuous, fascist practices, subordinates of empires, influenced by a voracious mentality, devouring, expropriating and filibuster ”.

The consequences of these “sword crossings” are already evident in the southern border, which is practically closed, now even for cargo. They are endless lines of vans waiting to enter Costa Rica, a country that has put in place such demanding regulations that it is in fact as if the border has been closed.

We will all feel the consequences, because the factual closure of borders that is taking place in Peñas Blancas and in Paso Canoas with Panama, will result in a shortage of food and basic necessities at the Central American level, as already Carriers anticipate: An unanticipated side effect of the pandemic.

The author is a journalist, a former minister and a former deputy.