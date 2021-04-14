Related to Santeria, Enrique Guzmán and Alejandra, assure | INSTAGRAM

For about a week, the names of the famous Guzmán family, mainly that of Enrique Guzmán and Alejandra Guzmán, have been in the midst of tremendous scandals as a result of the accusations of Frida sofia towards his grandfather.

After appearing in an exclusive interview with Paty Chapoy, Mr. Guzmán denied everything that his granddaughter had confessed about him, he has completely alarmed the audience also because of Alejandra’s statements, where he mentioned that he put his hands in the fire for his father,

All this has also caused several people to have expressed themselves in this regard, including, in several programs there have been exclusive interviews where they affirm that both the father and the daughter Guzmán have links with santeria, or even something darker.

The events happened yesterday afternoon, when the entertainment media “Chisme no Like” published on its official YouTube channel a talk that it had with a santera named Karla, who affirms that both famous singers practice a dark side of the aforementioned religious belief.

He was directly asked the question about the strong rumors that affirm that Enrique Guzmán is santero, to which quickly and without thinking, the interviewee asserted that she is “Palero” like her daughter, this caused the total surprise to the host of the program.

In addition, she continued with her response saying that she had already commented on it previously, in the same way she confessed that she had her doubts but that she recently confirmed what she feared, right in the transmission of the program “Ventaneando”.

To put you in context, we tell you that a “Palero” is the person who performs an activity related to black magic or witchcraft, and they are known by the name of palo mayombe or palo monte, which comes from the Bantu tribes of the Congo, which is why it is also called palo Congo or paleros, although a more well-known term is called “voodoo”, as in Haiti.

The sorcerer uses the “allies” to have power, ranging from hallucinogenic substances to the invocation of dead spirits, the magician thinks that he can create a phenomenon or event by representing it in advance with wax or rag dolls, clothes, hair, nails, bones , cemetery land, among others.

This means that if what the santera says is reality, we are dealing with unknown forces, as it turns out that Frida Sofía’s mother did the ritual with the aforementioned bones for a powerful contract.

Similarly, the santera interviewed stated that on the day of the televised interview with Chapoy on his program, Enrique dressed in the way we saw him to protect himself and to open the way, also stating that these colors are not usual in his clothing so it was more than evident that he wore red with black for the aforementioned.

Later, he assured that there is a millionaire plan between TV Azteca and Alejandra to protect the integrity and career of the singer, he also asserted that on this television station it is forbidden to support or make positive comments of Frida Sofía, whatever the case.

“Reporter who speaks ill of the Guzmán will be punished” and “Super Prohibido” were the words that alerted the driver, so it was also mentioned that it is zero objective to see any program on the Ajusco television station, since any comment made here it will be totally to discredit what the young woman does.