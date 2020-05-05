The skin is the largest organ in the human body, did you know? In an average human it measures around 2 square meters and weighs approximately 5 kg. It is a living organ with the capacity to regenerate, it is waterproof, resistant and flexible.

By:

Drafting mui

May 05, 202016: 32 pm

The main functions of our integumentary system are:

protect us from the outside environment forming an immunological barrier,

regulate temperature and metabolism keeping liquids and essential substances inside our body and eliminating by evaporation (perspiration) those others that are toxic or unnecessary to us,

brings the sense of touch, in 1 square centimeter of skin there are more than 5 thousand sensitive receptors, which when receiving the tactile information send it to the brain and return it in the form of a sensory stimulus,

synthesizes vitamin D, it is through direct sun exposure that the skin is able to synthesize this vitamin that cannot be incorporated with food and is in charge of maintaining bone and joint health.

To prevent skin deterioration or aging, it is important to consider these tips:

Hydration and nutrition

1. Drink 2 liters of water per day.

2. Use sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days and at any summer time, according to expert dermatologists, UV rays are responsible for 80% of skin aging.

3. Clean the skin daily, especially before hydrating it, to prevent the pores from clogging, preventing it from breathing and removing impurities, and so that after cleaning, when applying a cream, it penetrates better and hydrates more.

Use sun protection

4. Exercise, not only in the gym to eliminate toxins and impurities through perspiration, but also do exercises and facial massages that tone the muscles of the face and stimulate circulation, reducing the signs of aging.

5. Maintain a balanced diet, emphasizing fruits and vegetables, and especially those foods rich in antioxidants, such as blueberries, beets, broccoli, chia seeds, legumes, and ginger.

6. Avoid cigarette and alcohol.

.