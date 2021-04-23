rejects threatening letters “without nuances”

Archive image of PP leader Pablo Casado (Photo: Patricia J. Garcinuno via Getty Images)

The president of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, rejected this Friday “without nuances” the threatening letters and the bullets received by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the secretary general of Podemos, Pablo Iglesias and the general director of the Guard Civil, María Gámez, because “not condemning this type of aggression is very serious.”

Speaking to the media after visiting the booths of the Cuesta de Moyano, Casado has called for differences “political action” from what are “personal” attacks. “I have great differences with Iglesias in these years, but in personal matters we have been able to understand and share difficult moments,” he said.

Along these lines, the opposition leader has requested that the Prosecutor’s Office investigate the origin of these letters and that it act “with severity” against those responsible. “And I say it from a party that has suffered these types of letters when they sometimes preceded the murder of ETA, when it continued to kill in Spain,” he recalled.

Thus, Casado has pointed out that the ‘popular’ have also “suffered in Catalonia this type of letter or painting on mailboxes and private cars by totalitarians.” That is why, he continued, that you cannot “make any kind of qualification” in the face of threats that deserve a “resounding condemnation” when trying to “restrict” freedom of expression in a democracy.

The president of the PP has also been asked about the tweet that the Madrid PP has published after the electoral debate on Cadena SER that Iglesias has left after the Vox candidate, Rocío Monasterio, doubted the threatening letters. “Iglesias, close when you leave. May 4 ”, has been read in the …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.