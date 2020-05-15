The undersecretary of Mining, Francisco Quiroga, stressed that the end of the pandemic cannot wait for the mining industry to resume activities, after the publication, this Thursday, of a decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) in which the Ministry of Health approves its reactivation until June 1. Read Confirm restart of ‘essentials’ on June 1 in Mexico

The new version of the agreement establishes a two-week preparation period, from May 18 to May 31, for companies in the construction, mining and transportation manufacturing industries.

“We cannot wait for the pandemic to pass to return to work. In mining we operate again according to strict protocols and sanitary plans: from the time people leave their home until they return to it,” said the official via Twitter, where he called. miners to prepare their reactivation plan.

Yesterday, in his afternoon conference, the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, clarified that the three industries will restart activities from June 1.

For his part, Ismael Leija, secretary general of the National Democratic Union of Mining, Metallurgical, Iron and Steel and Related Workers, regretted the postponement in the restart of work in the industry, as he considered that it delays the economic revival in general, promoted by the sector. linked to all industries in the country.

“If mining was considered essential, it is because it operates with high levels of security, so it is not understandable that the start of the sector has been postponed; many voices have been raised in favor of the rapid reactivation of mining and we can work respecting the sanitary protocols dictated by the authorities, as we have done, “he said.

Mining companies such as Peñasquito, from Newmont, in Zacatecas, have a comprehensive plan accepted by the Undersecretariat of Mines, which highlights the regional sanitary fence, as well as a protocol in the event of a positive case of Covid-19 in its area of influence.

For the moment, the Mexican Mining Chamber (Camimex) has not issued any indication of the modification in the DOF.

