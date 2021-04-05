Rejection of the new electoral rules in Georgia generates unease among Republicans

15 minutes. The leader of the Republicans in the United States Senate (USA), Mitch McConnell, attacked this Monday against the White House, the Democrats and some companies in the country that reject the new electoral rules in the state of Georgia, considering that they limit the right to vote.

“The President (Joe Biden) has repeatedly asserted that state-level debates about voting procedures are worse than Jim Crow or ‘Jim Crow on steroids.’ Nobody believes it. No one believes that the current dispute comes from a place close to the racist and horrible brutality of segregation“McConnell said in a statement.

In this way, the conservative politician reacted to some statements by Biden. The president called a “flagrant attack on the Constitution” the restrictions that Republicans have imposed on the vote in Georgia and other states.

The president assured that the new regulation in Georgia is “the Jim Crow of the XXI century”. Thus he was referring to the norms that institutionalized racial segregation in the United States at the end of the 19th century.

For McConnell, what is taking place is “a coordinated campaign by rich and powerful people to deceive and harass the American people.”

The facts

2 weeks ago, Republicans passed a state law in Georgia limiting the right to vote. Specific, added requirements in case you want to vote by mail. In addition, it prohibits giving food and drink to voters who wait to cast their ballot., among other provisions.

The move drew criticism from Democrats and large companies such as Apple, Coca Cola and Delta.

McConnell lamented that big companies are joining in what he sees as “bullying.” In fact, he accused them of having double standards. “Wealthy corporations have no problem operating in New York, for example, which has fewer voting days than Georgia, which requires an excuse to vote absentee …”, he said.

In McConnell’s view, what is happening is that “there is a false narrative that is accelerating of its own momentum“.

“Americans do not need or want big business to amplify misinformation or reactions to every controversy invented by the left,” he stressed.

The Conservative leader warned that there will be “dire consequences” if corporations become the “vehicle of the far-left crowds” that, in his opinion, hijack the country outside the constitutional order.

In that sense, he pointed out that disinformation has a purpose.

“Washington Democrats want to pass a law that would allow them to rewrite the electoral laws of 50 states and turn the Federal Electoral Commission into a partisan body led by the Democrats, “he warned.

“Instead of winning the debate,” he continued, “they want to silence it by intimidating citizens, and that entire states submit.”