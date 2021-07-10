Rejection in Mexico leaves them in limbo

CITY OF PANAMA.

ANDn the carpet in a waiting room at the Panama City airport, a Cuban family has been in limbo for almost a month, on the verge of being sent against their will to the island from which they migrated two years ago, after a complicated trip to Mexico .

In room 147 of the Tocumen airport, Ilyu and Sergio and their two children spread blankets on the floor to eat the food that an airline provides them.

Closely observed by immigration officials, the García González family members became part of the landscape in this Central American terminal that, amid the covid-19 pandemic, shows a significant flow of users.

Without any privacy, they are surrounded by their suitcases. They have regular access to the bathrooms. Migration Panama guarantees them a good deal, they report on their networks.

Ilyu González, 35, emigrated from Cuba two years ago with his family and settled in Suriname. On June 11, they traveled from there to Cancun, on a trip paid for by relatives they have in the United States.

We traveled to Mexico to spend a weekend with our family. It was our 16th wedding anniversary and it was the gift that they (family members) gave us, but Mexico inadmissible us for being possible migrants, ”he explained.

Rejected, they had to return to Suriname, their country of departure. They made transit in Panama on June 12. With the covid restrictions and with the temporary suspension of flights from Panama to Suriname, they had to wait six days and return via Guyana. But they were also rejected there, without further explanation.

Back at the Panama airport, the staff of the airline that was transporting them told Ilyu: “We already have your solution: you are going to Cuba.”

HARASSMENT

The family left Cuba in 2019 after being harassed for being Jehovah’s Witnesses, they claimed. From school times, due to questions of faith, they were harassed for refusing to sing the hymn.

In May, the US State Department cited a report from the religious freedom advocacy organization Christian Solidarity Worldwide, saying that Cuba “routinely and systematically violated freedom of religion or belief.”

Ilyu said that her daughter was also suffering what she did at school. That is why they went to Suriname, a country where Cubans can obtain residency without difficulties. She opened a small beauty salon and her husband, a turner, got a job.

I have nothing in Cuba. Besides that we were persecuted religiously and there we cannot return. We have residence in Suriname, ”said Ilyu.

Generally, Cubans are required higher requirements than other citizens for tourism. In the case of Mexico, without a special permit, they can do it with an American or Schengen visa from the European Union, but there were problems with them. “The Cubans were in transit through Panama. Upon being inadmissible in Mexico for carrying false visas from the European Union and Italy, from there they are returned by Guyana to our country, ”Migración Panamá reported on June 26.

Ilyu says that Mexico never questioned his visa, that he only heard that argument in Panama. However, she does not rule out having been deceived in Suriname during the process.

To avoid being sent to Cuba, they asked for refuge in Panama. The National Office for the Attention of Refugees denied them.

Upon learning of his case, the lawyer Gustavo Peralta, from the NGO Centro de Asistencia Legal Popular, extended his help to appeal. But he needed a power of attorney to represent her, a document that Ilyu could not sign because he cannot leave the transit area of ​​the airport.

Esther, Ilyu’s sister, had to travel from the US – where she resides – to Panama and bring the powers of attorney for Ilyu to sign in the bathroom in the transit area. Then Esther gave them to the lawyer. The matter is now in court.

Sergio García, Ilyu’s husband, is clear: “If they allow us to return to Suriname, we will return to Suriname, but for Cuba we do not want to return. That is our objective: for Cuba, no ”.

