SANTIAGO DE CHILE (AP) – Some isolated protests and acts of violence in the streets were registered in Chile on Sunday in rejection of the return to a “new normal” promoted by the government of President Sebastián Piñera in the midst of the coronavirus crisis. In Argentina the quarantine measures were relaxed a little and Bolivia was probably considering doing the same in the next few days.

In the Chilean capital, several dozen people, without exceeding the 50 maximum allowed in public spaces and dressed according to the times of coronavirus – wearing white plastic uniforms, with glasses, masks and maintaining the social distance between them – congregated in the central Plaza Italia, the nerve center of the social protests generated since October, to show their rejection of the government and its measures during the pandemic.

Under the slogan “Sanitize, organize, another way to fight” and carrying a large banner that read “We want to be loved, we want them to know how much we want,” one of the spokesmen told local media that all the people will meet. Monday and Friday following the rules imposed in the country by sanitary measures as a way to continue the fight that began on October 18 when there was a social outbreak to demand greater equality in Chilean society.

The protesters also called for the resignation of the Health Minister, Jaime Mañalich, while demanding transparency from the government in their reports of infected people.

The acts in the streets take place on the day that a historic plebiscite was originally scheduled in which Chileans had to decide whether or not to change the Magna Carta of the times of the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). The consultation was postponed to October 25 due to the health crisis.

On social networks, the date was remembered by many Chileans who converted the options #I approve #Rejection #Constitutional Convention —one of the two options to design a new Constitution— and # 26April in trending topic in the country.

The demonstration on Sunday dispersed peacefully when the press reached over fifty people allowed. This was added to acts of violence that occurred on Saturday night when barricades were set up in the Peñalolén neighborhood, in eastern Santiago, and those that occurred on Friday in another traditionally combative neighborhood, Villa Francia, where barricades were also recorded. and a bus on the Transantiago transport network was burned, violent incidents that had not occurred for several weeks.

Also on Monday, congregations of dozens of people took place in Plaza Italia to show their rejection of the government’s measure to request the return to work in person by public officials, which was again rejected on Sunday by trade union and opposition organizations .

Government calls to adopt a “safe return plan”, as announced by President Sebastián Piñera on Friday, do not seem to finish convincing citizens at the moment in Chile, which registered until Sunday 13,331 cases and 189 deaths from the disease.

Chile has one of the lowest COVID-19 death rates in the region, according to authorities.

In Mexico, the number of confirmed cases continued to rise on Sunday, reaching 14,677, with at least 1,351 deaths. However, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador maintained an optimistic tone in his message through social networks.

“It has been possible to tame the epidemic instead of it exploding as it has happened elsewhere,” he said. “Here the growth has been horizontal and that has allowed us to prepare very well.”

He indicated that there is no overflow because there is still “70% availability of intensive care beds, with fans.”

Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell, government spokesman for the pandemic, exposed the states that have not reduced their mobility and asked to insist on isolation, but without the use of force.

For her part, the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, requested the use of masks from Monday throughout the metropolitan area.

In Venezuela, President Nicolás Maduro announced the confirmation of two new cases, which bring the number of infections in the country to 315. Of them 10 deceased and 137 recovered are counted.

In addition, the president expressed his satisfaction that on Sunday and after 42 days in quarantine, children and adolescents were able to take to the streets between 10 in the morning and 6 in the afternoon, wearing masks and gloves to prevent infections.

Citing reports, Maduro said that “this flexibilization trial” came out of the quarantine, which has been in force in the country since March 16.

The president also authorized that people over 65 and their companions go out for recreational purposes between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday. The measures do not apply to the inhabitants of Margarita Island due

While in Argentina, citizens welcomed the new measure announced on Saturday night that will allow them to go outside for an hour in a range of 500 meters for recreational purposes under precautionary measures, although sports will not be allowed.

Argentina extended the confinement until May 10, although it will allow more flexibility to towns with less than 500,000 inhabitants that do not have a high incidence of contagion.

In the country, 3,780 cases and 187 deaths were registered on Sunday and the virus multiplied rate occurred every 17 days, according to President Alberto Fernández, when announcing the new measures. This is the rate they intend to maintain so that hospitals do not overflow, he said.

In Guatemala, President Alejandro Giammattei announced that the country has confirmed 485 cases, plus 15 deaths.

The president made a complaint to the Guatemalan Social Security Institute, for not having reported the death of two people by COVID-19 in recent weeks and said that it is the obligation of all health institutions to give this type of information to the official entity.

The president added that, in addition, there are 70 Guatemalans infected with coronavirus outside the country, at least 60 of them in the United States. He noted that 46 Guatemalans outside the country have died from the virus, 45 of them the United States.

“We know that the disease has been contained and that we are not yet at the highest peak, but we also understand that many people need to mobilize and work,” said the president, explaining that next week he could relax restrictive measures to avoid infections.

In Bolivia, the Minister of Health, Marcelo Navajas, said that the government is considering making the quarantine more flexible and that they will study in the next cabinet council which sectors will be taking up their activities. He acknowledged, however, that he is concerned that cases will rise if restrictions are lifted.

The nation has been in quarantine since March 22 and is scheduled to end on April 30.

The Ministry of Health reported on Sunday night of 84 new positive cases, bringing the total number of infected people to 900, with 50 deaths.

In Colombia, immigration authorities said Sunday that since the mandatory quarantine began, some 12,000 Venezuelan migrants have returned to their country under strict biosecurity control and preventing them from leaving in large groups. Colombia had 5,379 infected and 244 deaths.

For its part, Uruguay reported an increase of 46 cases in a single day, one of the highest records to date, to total 596 positives, with 14 deaths.

In Latin America there are more than 154,000 infected and around 7,620 dead.

The coronavirus has infected more than 2.9 million people and killed more than 203,000 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people this virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.

Associated Press journalists from across the region contributed to this report.