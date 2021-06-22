Rejected: Adamari López received many “I didn’t like it”, with her short and white trouser suit

What seemed to be the most modern, elegant and sexy look of Adamari López in Hoy Día, ended up being the most rejected suit of the Puerto Rican. And the public was not at all happy with this look. “I did not like”, Instagram users said. And is that the program launched this question next to the photo: “Did you like #lookdeldia?”. On account of this, the fans manifested themselves by responding in the negative.

“And it is to which planet it goes or comes. Mi’ja but the one who recommended it to you has a bad spine “,” I didn’t like it “,” Very overloaded “,” I didn’t like it at all “,” I don’t like her wardrobe “,” Her makeup and hairstyle are beautiful but I didn’t like the costumes at all ”,“ I thought she was Ludoviko’s daughter ”, “Not”, “I don’t like those shoulder pads make you look smaller.”

It should be noted that the costumes do not seem to be, necessarily, adequate for conducting a morning show with a news trend. The white suit with shoulder pads that he combined with high heels, also in white, is not bad at all, probably the mistake is in the moment and the place. Because it is very elegant, yes, and even casual thanks to the shorts.

But much of the public rejected it outright and have even said: “That sack from my grandmother’s time.”

It is also true that many came to her defense in a forceful way: “You are beautiful and I love the look here that there is is a bag of envy, go ahead what makes you more beautiful and a lady is your qualities empowered woman with her pants well on in his waist with height and elegance ”.

And others also came out sharing their messages as fashion experts: “I don’t understand, having people who are fashion experts, do they dress her like that? They do not apply the basic things that type of shoes shorten her leg and make her look shorter ”. And others added: “Hey, Hail Mary! The enemy is dressing her. Does Telemundo have no more to show for? “

