reinventing sound bars

It’s been a year and a half since we heard about the Creative SXFI CARRIER for the first time. It was at CES 2020, where he got several awards And, already at that time, Creative made us wait for a top-of-the-range device, with technologies that until now we had not seen in other soundbars from the manufacturer. After the wait, the device has finally arrived, and the result of Creative’s work is undoubtedly most promising.

The key to the Creative SXFI CARRIER is that it attacks a common problem in this type of devices, and it is the limitation to the sound quality associated with the limited size of the bars. In the end we are talking about a lot of speakers integrated in a bar, so achieving a dispersion of the sound capable of approaching more complex sound schemes, composed of multiple independent speakers, is something really difficult.

However, and in collaboration with Dolby Laboratories, Creative claims to have achieved this in the Creative SXFI CARRIER, using SuperWide technology, which we already saw in the Sonic Carrier model, and adding an own implementation of Dolby Atmos that they have called DASS (Dolby Atmos Speaker System). This combination of technologies provides the necessary wickers to be able to offer a high-end soundbar whose size is limited to a striking 88 centimeters (its dimensions are 880 x 128 x 76 millimeters), well below what we are used to seeing in other devices in that segment.

The Creative SXFI CARRIER integrates a total of seven speakers inside, each managed independently by its DSP and own amplifier that provide a total of 250 watts. To these we must add a sexternal ubwoofer and wireless connectivity that reaches 200 watts. Its reproduction range is between 25 hertz and 20 kilohertz.

In addition, the Creative SXFI CARRIER is fully compatible with X-Fi technology, which we can find for example in the Creative SXFI Gamer, gaming headphones that, as we already told you at the time, provide holographic sound thanks to artificial intelligence. In this way we can improve the spatial sound experience, combining the intelligence of headphones and a sound bar, to provide a more immersive experience.

When it comes to connectivity, the Creative SXFI CARRIER has a wide range of possibilities. In its wireless facet we find a Bluetooth connection, and in terms of its connectors we will find USB-A and USB-C ports, an HDMI with eARC for multichannel sound and two HDMI 2.1 connectors compatible with Dolby Vision and capable of transmitting video signal of up to 8K .

The Creative SXFI CARRIER soundbar is already for sale in the Spanish market, you can find it on the manufacturer’s website and its price is 999.99 euros.

