Confined or not, architects and urban planners have not stopped thinking. And historians and philosophers have contributed. As a result, the European press, sometimes the American press, massively communicate their diagnosis and advice to us with the following question: how to rebuild cities so that they can withstand, in the event of, sometime near or distant, a new pandemic befall them?

Nothing surprising about that. In several waves, major diseases, but also the setbacks of history, have influenced urbanism considerably. In ancient Greece, the city of Miletus – on the Ionian Sea coast – was destroyed by the Persian armies. The city was rebuilt by the architect Hipódamo, more beautiful than the first, the same architect who invented the orthogonal plan and inspired more than one city.

In 430 BC, Athens was entirely rebuilt after a plague. In London, there was a long series of pests; that of 1850 caused thousands of deaths, which led to the creation of a sewage network. Sometimes, the cause is not a great disease or the destruction of wars, but the will of a nation, like Brasília, or the will of a man. Napoleon III commissioned Baron Haussmann to carry out a titanic work in Paris.

Haussmann destroyed entire streets, expropriated innumerable buildings, caused disorder in the daily life of the population, demolished 4 thousand houses, and after launching chaos in the capital, invented a totally new, admirable Paris, where we live today.

Will the Hipodamos and the Haussmann barons of our century show themselves to be on the same level as their great predecessors? For now, it is already possible to notice that some themes are being privileged, from Rome to Frankfurt or Paris: it is necessary to control the terrible expansion of modern cities that are uncomfortable, suffocating, threatened with a perpetual embolism, a collection of sadness and loneliness. What’s worse, they are conducive to pandemics.

Ours, that of the covid-19, showed to appreciate the big cities and not the smaller centers nor the villages, that managed to resist the plague. In my random readings, I have observed that several projects aim, at the same time, to reduce the size of the megacities and to transform peripheries into wide, pleasant and ecological spaces, replacing these huge dirty and degrading buildings in which drug traffickers, bandits, who set fire to cars, sad children. Despair and violence.

Excellent idea, but it would require the energy of at least ten Haussmann barons. Numerous projects propose more realistic initiatives. From this “ideas box” contest, the big winner is the bicycle. The passage from the car to the bicycle was well advanced even before the appearance of the covid-19.

In the cities of Northern countries, such as Germany, every morning, hordes of cyclists paraded quietly, seated on their saddles, towards their offices: no noise, no nose in the wind, without the danger that some crazy driver could run over.

In Paris, the current mayor had already decreed the kingdom of the bicycle, with the creation of bicycle lanes and prohibited areas for cars. There were protests from the drivers, who claimed an attack on their freedom, etc. But the long period of confinement has evolved the image of the bicycle. There is even a boom in the bicycle trade. These good measures will allow Parisians to evolve. In any case, the city is preparing a new plan: beautiful avenues, Boulevard Saint Michel, or the splendid Rue de Rivoli that cuts through Paris.

Another idea to end the traffic jams in Paris: encourage work at home, thanks to the cell phone, the Internet.

The long confinement used these resources extensively so that people could continue working. In the early days, it was a success. Then, disappointment. This loneliness, the lack of whispers from colleagues, the noise of disputes, no one by our side. Many did not like this experience. This is one of the challenges, one of the paradoxes that any urban planners will have to solve: the megacities curiously condemn us to loneliness. We are more alone in an anthill than in a village of 50 people. And if we are asked to work at home, we will languish because of isolation. And now covid-19, which forbids us to be close to each other, to shake hands, to hug and, undoubtedly, to make love.

Jean Paul Sartre wrote a beautiful piece to illustrate the following idea: “Hell is others”. There is a nonsense: “Hell is the absence of others”. / TRANSLATION OF ANNA CAPOVILLA

