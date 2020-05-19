With the echoes of the documentary The Last Dance Still echoing, there are many speculations about whether the Chicago Bulls of Michael Jordan They could have gotten a seventh ring if the team block had been kept. In this regard, the franchise owner recalled a detail forgotten by many, but which seems fundamental to squander this debate. “What nobody wants to remember is that Michael injured his finger while playing with a cigar cutter and had to undergo surgery. That year he would not have been able to play, so there is no point in thinking that we wasted an opportunity to win another ring,” he said. at SportsYahoo.

