Reinforcement for the Olympics? Jaime Lozano spoke about the possible call for Andrés Guardado

The Mexican Under-23 team played its second preparation match for the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, seeking to define who will be on the final list, which still lacks three reinforcements over 23 years of age and in which it has Andrés Guarded started playing.

At a press conference after the draw against Saudi Arabia, Jaime Lozano, Tri Sub-23 coach, said that they are considering the possibility that “the Little Prince” is one of the reinforcements for the Olympians; Well, despite not having been included in the preliminary list, it would be quite an important element for the team.

“Andrés is a benchmark in Mexican soccer, a better person, there is a list that had to be made, that list at the end did not tell us much, all the players on that list could be changed. We put some older players that could be taken into account ”

Lozano also revealed that he has been in contact with Gerardo “el Tata” Martino on the issue of reinforcements, since a couple of months ago it was declared that the Olympics would have more weight than the Gold Cup for the calls.

“Andrés is an important player for the senior team, we are in negotiations with Gerardo Martino. Andrés has to know that I think he is one of the best players in this country, a great figure “

