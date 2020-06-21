Reinaldo Salazar, taekwondo coach and father of the Olympic medalists, Óscar and Iridia (Photo: Twitter @ CONADE)

Reinaldo Salazar, taekwondo coach and father of Olympic medalists Oscar and Iridia, died on the morning of Sunday, June 21, as a result of the COVID-19.

« No one like you dad. I had many plans with you, but God had an even better plan. It is impossible to cry with sadness having so many happy moments. My tears are of love, gratitude and much admiration. I thank God for your company all this time. I love you ”, shared Iridia Salazar on Facebook.

It was On June 8, the serious condition of the taekwondo coach was reported, 65, was initially hospitalized in the expansion hospital of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) that was installed in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack and, later, on Thursday, June 18, he was transferred to the IMSS Zone 30 General Hospital, in Iztacalco, and entered the intensive care area.

The National Commission for Physical Culture and Sport (Conade) and its owner of the organization, Ana Gabriela Guevara they regretted the death of Professor Reinaldo Salazar on Twitter. « The Mexican sport is in mourning. Rest in peaceConade mentioned.

Iridia Salazar dedicated a message on social networks to her father Reinaldo Salazar (Photo: Facebook @ mentalmentePreparados)

Carlos Padilla, President of the Mexican Olympic Committee (COM), also expressed his condolences on social networks and wrote the following: « My sincere condolences to our medalists Iridia and Óscar, a big hug to all your family and loved ones before the departure of our dear friend Reinaldo Salazar. RIP ».

Reinaldo stood out in that discipline. It was national team from 1976 to 1981, period in which he won bronze in the -58kg division, in the World Championship of 1977 Chicago, while in the edition of Stuttgart in 1979, was left with a medal of silver, at -60kg.

At the Pan American Championship in Mexico City in 1978, he achieved gold, at -58kg.

In the edition of the 2004 Olympics, served as a coach for his sons Óscar and Iridia. The athlete won a bronze medal in the category of up to 57 kg. and Óscar obtained a silver medal in the category of up to 58 kg.

Conade mourned the death of the taekwondo coach (Photo: Twitter @ CONADE)

With what they became the first team made up of dad and children to win medals in Olympic Games. It should be noted that the teacher was in charge of the national teams of this discipline in the Olympic cycles of Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008In this last edition, María del Rosario Espinoza and Guillermo Pérez won the gold medal.

In addition, he obtained the National Sports Award in 2006, as a coach.

National overview of COVID-19

On day 20 of the New Normality, and even with 16 federal entities in red and 16 in orange, Mexico registered 175,202 total positive cases of COVID-19, 23,567 confirmed active and 20,781 deaths since the beginning of the epidemic.

The accumulated charge reported that there are 4,717 new confirmed cases and 389 deaths in 24 hours.

People are seen walking this Saturday after the return to normality in Mexico City. . / Jorge Núñez

By federal entity, the majority of registered cases continue to be concentrated in the Mexico City, with 41,777; the State of Mexico, with 27,241 and Tabasco, with 8,130. The least confirmed diagnoses are: Baja California Sur, with 1,188; Zacatecas, with 670 and Colima, with 363.

In the distribution of the active epidemic, from June 7 to June 20, Mexico City, the State of Mexico and Puebla represent the states with the most suspected cases, of a total of 40,333 in the entire Mexican Republic. The incidence rate of active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mexico is 137.1.

