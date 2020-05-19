In the talk, organized by the Club’s Methodology Area, and titled “Managing the Game Idea and the Methodological Proposal in the Framework of an Absolute Selection”, DT Caleño talked about his work methodology and the changes that must be made every day to incorporate the coaches, technical secretaries, scouts, analysts and physical trainers of the formative football of the Catalan team.

He also acknowledged that his game was inspired by “two coaches who have deeply influenced him both at the level of conduct and work: Alex Ferguson and Vicente del Bosque.” And a methodology that has its inspiration in the magic of players like Xavi and Iniesta since the Barça game has been, is and will always be for him “a benchmark in world football”.

“Rueda, who among other achievements led the Colombian team to its best international ranking, with that third place in the U-20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2003, remembers in a very special way one of the great figures of that championship, and a great exponent of this game proposal that he shares with Barça. We are talking about Andrés Iniesta, who scored the goal that eliminated his team from that 2003 Under-20 World Championship, closing the doors to the great final against the Brazilian team of a very young Dani Alves. Rueda could not help but be excited to see the images of that moment and remember what Andrés has meant in touch football as conceived by the Colombian coach, “reads the statement. of the institution.