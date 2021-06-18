Reinaldo Rueda praised the performance of Wuilker Fariñez and was satisfied with the Colombian game

The process of Reinaldo Rueda in the Colombian National Team begins to take shape after directing its first four games, two by Qualifiers and another pair by America Cup. The balance is positive because he won two and did not lose, although against Venezuela they drew 0-0 also due to the enormous performance of Wuilker Fariñez.

With eight covered goals, the Venezuelan goalkeeper was the figure, that speaks of the offensive volume that Rueda’s Colombian National Team presented, for the second day of Group A of the Copa América.

“Today we needed to finish one of the many goal situations that were created. I think that Colombia proposed, sought the game, created situations and perhaps the good performance of goalkeeper Fariñez prevented us from unbalancing in our favor ”, declared the coach after finishing the duel.

“We have lacked to be a little more precise, finer, and ponder the great performance of goalkeeper Faríñez, that there were two situations where he shone and prevented us from celebrating a goal,” he said, giving value to the rival.

So far he has led four high intensity duels, he beat Peru 0-3, drew 2-2 against Argentina, beat Ecuador 1-0 and drew 0-0 against Venezuela.

“I think it is the trend throughout South America, both in Qualifying and now in the Copa América, and undoubtedly very balanced games have been played where we are in that search for that cohesion, that harmony. Today we had many arrivals, some not with the ideal precision ”, he pointed out about the high level of the matches he directed.

