Pepe Reina is doing better and proves it in pictures. Among the footballers struck by the coronavirus, the Spanish doorman who has officiated since this winter at Aston Villa seems completely recovered.

In a video posted this week on social media, the 37-year-old goalkeeper, on loan from AC Milan to the Birmingham club, revises his fundamentals in his garden. Containment requires.

At the end of a storm… there’s a golden sky. Ready to keep fighting. Cheer up everybody and be tough against 🦠💪🏼

Thank you for all the messages of support received! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KT1KVg0gEl

– Pepe Reina (@ PReina25) April 1, 2020