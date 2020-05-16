The exhibition UTR Pro Match Series held just a week ago in Florida ended with Reilly Opelka as second champion in coronavirus times (the first was Yannick Hanfmann in Germany). In an interview with the magazine Racquet We have verified that the American is not one of those tennis players who bites his tongue when they put a microphone in front of him, pointing directly to the ATP for its mismanagement in recent weeks and even proposing how tennis could be improved for the next years.

“It was my first time playing in the Fast4 format, it was nice to be back. It really wasn’t as strange as it seemed, looking at it from home it seemed more creepy than it really was. Maybe it was peculiar that we were training all four of us all the time, in case there was a big game at the end or a lot of money at stake, I suppose it would have been different. In my case, I took it as a normal training, although being a little more competitive than usual, ”reviews the St. Joseph’s after that final won against Kecmanovic.

But that was only a few days of fun in the midst of a quarantine that still continues in the United States. “I’m still training, but it’s a bit annoying, since we don’t have a return date yet. Right now my goals are to be stronger and healthier. If when I return the circuit I am not stronger or in better shape, it will be a failure for me and my team. I also don’t want to run out, so I don’t play as much as others say. For example, in these next few weeks I will relax, I will enjoy free time to return later ”, values ​​the current No. 39 in the world.

The moment arrives in the interview where the most complicated topics are touched and it is precisely when Opelka brings out his best bullets. “I think ATP couldn’t have made it worse. They have left us blind, we do not know what is happening. However, I don’t see that executives have cut their salaries, which they have done in the WTA. It wouldn’t seem honest to me that some ATP executives are going to bill more cash this year than Roger Federer, for example. We players are experiencing a 100% pay cut. I do not understand his reasoning, we do not know everything that is happening ”, he confesses without hesitation.

Regarding the solidarity initiative of the top 100 players with respect to other players with lower rankings, Reilly is clear that this should not be the solution. “Players should never pay other players, but given the mess ahead, it seems necessary, we are their only hope. That is why I partially support this Relief Fund. There are many players I know who are close to 115 in the world and who are paying a coach and a physical therapist, doing things well, in a very professional way, these are the cases that hurt the most. On the other hand, I don’t think paying $ 10,000 to the world’s 700 is going to change much, players below # 500 are really saving money this time. We should focus on protecting the world’s # 100 to # 400 boysJay Berger’s ward proposes.

The only question we have left is what will become of the circuit when I return. We don’t know the date, but Opelka offers his point of view on some necessary improvements. “Our television rights are in bad shape. We players have no freedom. The ATP fines me every time I drink a Red Bull on a track, but it’s something I’ve always done. I am fined for everythingOnly their logos can be large, among other things. You have to learn a lot about the golf PGA, let the tennis players have an unlimited brand, if someone wants to put on any logo, do so. I think we should have more tournaments, more cash prizes and win more of them. I am sure that after this crisis it will be even more difficult to maintain the ATP 250 events ”, he reflects with fear.

