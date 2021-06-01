Reilly Opelka goes to the 30th final of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 11:00 CEST

The American Reilly opelka, number 35 of the ATP and seed number 32, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4 in one hour and fifty-seven minutes to Andrej Martin, Slovakian tennis player, number 108 of the ATP, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, Opelka will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

The match data reflects that Opelka managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, had a 62% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points. As for the Slovakian tennis player, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, his effectiveness was 65%, he made 3 double faults and he got 50% of the service points.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the tournament and in it the American and the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player will face each other. Jaume munar and the australian player Jordan thompson.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 players face. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phases of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.