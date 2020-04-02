Reik prepares online concert to enjoy from home | Instagram

Mexican Latin pop band Reik will offer a concert online through their social networks, like the many artists who have already done so to spend an entertaining time while they are in quarantine.

Reik joins the great initiative #FromHouseWithMusic offering a live concert from your official account Youtube the day Thursday April 2.

The concert will air at 5:00 p.m. from Mexico City, as reported by the band on their social networks.

He ad they made it known through their official account Instagram, where they published the sign with schedules where you can enjoy the live concert.

What is promised is debt! This Thursday April 2 connect from your homes to our YouTube channel and enjoy #ReikOnline with us. #Reikmx #DesdeCasaConMusica #PonteOn “, they wrote in the publication.

Last March 21st the musical trio He participated at the live streaming event “Home Concert”, Along with artists such as J Balvin, Luis Fonsi, Carlos Vives, CNCO, Alejandro Sanz, among many others.

With a few hours to publish the announcement of your next event, you have more than 20 thousand likes and endless comments from their followers who are excited for listening to them tomorrow.

What’s up? House party or what? “,” This will be the closest thing to a Reik concert we will have this year “,” We are already eager to see you !!! “were some of the comments.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the gang had to cancel some of his concerts that were planned in cities of U.Ssuch as Laredo, Texas, Seattle, WA and Edinburg, Texas and a concert at the National Auditorium of Mexico which was scheduled for the next may 23.

