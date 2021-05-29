‘Reik’ Insults Taylor Swift; networks criticize them for machismo – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Reik, a Mexican musical group, is being criticized for launching an unfortunate and macho comment against singer Taylor Swift.

What did Reik say about Taylor Swift? It turns out that the pop band was on the channel of youtuber Luisito Comunica, in the middle of the ‘pleasant’ talk, a comment came out that unleashed the fury of Taylor’s followers and even those who do not like his music.

And it is that a member of Reik revealed that he warned to have the personality of Taylor Swift whom he classified as “dead fly.”

We tell you what happened and the reactions they have had on social networks. Was there machismo in the comment? It was during the YouTube channel En Cortinas con Luisito – Podcast where this uncomfortable moment was recorded.

In the beginning, everything was in order, the talk was normal. They talked about their artistic career, some personal situations and their resistance to the new music industry in which they have had to reinvent themselves.

However, it was almost at the end of their meeting that everything not controversial fell apart, because among the thanks Julio Ramírez de Reik said he liked the interview. “What a good interview dog,” he said.

“I feel like many times you were like ‘ya! already! but nothing got out of control, when it gets out of control it is edited ”, said Berth Oh in the company of Luisito Comunica.

“I warned them off camera that I was like Taylor Swift, the dead fly of the group,” replied Julio Ramírez de Reik.

Information from: MILENIO