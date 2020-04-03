Reik falls in love with 25 thousand people with virtual show | Reform

The objective of Reik: perform a short acoustic show to harmonize the afternoon of your followers. The initial hurdle: technical problems with signal and audio.

After a few seconds of 17:00, the members of the Mexican group Jesús Alberto Navarro Rosas, Julio Ramírez Eguía and Gilberto “Bibi” Marín were already connected, each from their homes in NY, Playa del Carmen and San Diego (California), sending greetings to the 20,000 fans who were waiting for them, with the news that none of them could hear them.

Many followers, in the comments, warned the musicians the technical problem that their transmission had, which managed to be fixed after 10 minutes, after which each of the interpreters gave a greeting and a message of welcome.

Unlike other online concerts that musicians like Ximena Sariñana, Mon Laferte, Juanes and many other artists have performed in which they sing live several of their successes and read the publications of their fans, the guys from Reik They said that the mechanics of their show would be to play an acoustic recording of their songs and, between each one, to live together with the audience.

And so they did, with “Hallelujah“like the song that opened the evening, which was followed by” Amigos con Derecho “, about which they commented that it was a special topic since with him they decided to detach a bit from the romantic balads to create something more daring, and they also remembered how tired it was for them to record their video clip since they had just finished filming, in Macao, the collaboration they worked with the South Korean band Super Junior.

It may interest you Reik prepares online concert to enjoy from home

For the first round of comments they read, they had to fulfill the wish of a fan, who asked them to sing a piece of one of the simple that are just going to be released and of which they shared a teaser in Instagram.

I thought you were pure playback, güey, “Julio said jokingly to Jesus when the performance ended.

After screaming with excitement the first fan they made an Instagram Live with, they continued with the show with the theme “I believe in you“, to which they dedicated to all those who are, like them, sheltered at home during the quarantine.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Each of the celebrities has brought the isolation social in a different way: for example, Jesus said that he had used this moment to thank life for being healthy, having enough to live well and being calm, reflecting on what he wants for his future and doing recreational activities such as reading, watching some series and meditate.

Instead, “Bibi“He commented that time has gone by like water, since he has lived his days spending quality time with his family and has only come out for essential things, such as the pantry; similar situation that he goes through July, who also asked his followers not to judge to people who have had to stay away from home for work reasons.

“It’s great that the message is’Stay home‘because it is what we have to do. Above all we can also be sensitive and understand that there are very different situations, right? Economic and everything, and so on, and that’s why we said that you have to understand people that maybe today they live a day to eat and are very strong. Hopefully we can find ways to help those people, “he said.

“Let’s try to hold hands instead of judging ourselves, right?” Jesus added, “Because suddenly, it’s very easy judge to the person who is walking on the street and say: ‘Why are you not in your house?’, but we do not know their realities, right? I even feel that we who have the opportunity and the privilege to be able to stay, to be at home, for them we also stay at home, so as not to spread (the virus) “.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“If you say yes“It was the next in their repertoire, about which they commented that on Monday April 6 they will release a remix that they worked with DJ Rehab, and they followed him”I already found out“and” A Love of Truth “, by which time the number of spectators already exceeded 25 thousand.

After doing another Instagram live With a fan of Puerto Rico, they let the chords of the songs “Yo Quisiera” and “Sabes” fall in love with the public, especially the one from Mexico City, with whom they apologized for having had to postpone his show at the National Auditorium, originally scheduled for May 23, until February 4 of next year.

“I refuse“and one more transmission on Instagram were marking what would be the end of the evening, at which point they again thanked the Attention from their admirers, who were watching them from many parts of the world such as England, Argentina, Uruguay, Spain, Peru, Lisbon, among others, and in which they said that they hoped to have provided them with a pleasant space during the coronavirus crisis.

You can also read Reik, Farruko and Camilo premiere their new video If you say yes

However, they could not give the closure they had planned since, due to another technical error, they repeated the reproduction of “I refuse“after which, after their respective apologies and new farewell messages, they closed their virtual coexistence with the subject”What a life mine is“, which ended at 6:21 p.m.

.