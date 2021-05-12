Reigning champion Halep retires due to injury while beating Kerber

05/12/2021 at 8:24 PM CEST

EFE

The Romanian Simona halep, number 3 in the WTA ranking and current champion, had to retire due to injury this Wednesday in her debut in the Rome tournament when she was winning 6-1 and drawing 3-3 in the second set against the German Angelique kerber.

Halep had ripped off hard before Kerber and she only needed 27 minutes to win the first set, but in the second she suffered a calf problem that forced her to withdraw from the tournament.

The Romanian, who was champion last year and also lost two finals, in 2017 and 2018, handed the match over to Kerber, which reached this round after beating the French Alizé Cornet.

In the round of 16, Kerber will see the faces with the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 49 in the world, which defeated the Australian on Wednesday Ajla tomljanovic.